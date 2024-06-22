Cricket

IND Vs BAN, T20WC: India Batters Threw Away Wickets? R Ashwin Offers Interesting Perspective

Despite the top score being only 50, coming from Hardik Pandya, all these cameos ensured India posted a massive 196/5

AP/Lynne Sladky
Rishabh Pant. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Three batters got out in the 30s failing to convert the starts they got into big scores during India's batting against Bangladesh in the Super 8 clash between the two teams at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Cricket News)

Virat Kohli got out on 37 from 28 balls with one four and three sixes while Rishabh Pant was dismissed after scoring 36 from 24 balls. The wicket-keeper batter smashed two sixes and four fours. Shivam Dube also hit three sixes before getting out on 34 from 24 balls.

Apart from the three players getting out in thirties, India skipper Rohit Sharma also went to the pavillion after a short cameo early in the innings. Rohit scored 23 in just 11 balls hitting three fours and a six.

Despite the top score being only 50, coming from Hardik Pandya, all these cameos ensured India posted a massive 196/5.

Shakib Al Hasan made history with the wicket of Rohit Sharma - AP/Lynne Sladky
India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: Shakib Al Hasan Creates T20 World Cup History With Rohit Sharma's Wicket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

All four of these players were dismissed trying to play aggressive shots and this 'intent' is what India spinner R Ashwin pointed out in a post on X.

"We are not used to an approach where batsmen throw it away after making 30’s 20’s, but it is about time we embrace an approach like this especially while batting first," wrote Ashwin in his post on X talking about the Indian innings.

"Top Intent from all the Indian batters so far," he added.

Not just Ashwin, former India cricket Wasim Jaffer also echoed similar sentiments.

Jaffer pointed out how every single India batter in the top six hit a maximum to maintain the run rate.

"Refreshing to see the intent from the Indian batters today. Every batter in top 6 hit at least a six and ensured there was no drop in run rate even after wkts fell," Jaffer wrote taking to X.

He also praised Hardik Pandya's batting who scored an unbeaten half-century.

After being put into bat first, India were off to a flier thanks to the aggressive approach of Rohit and Kohli. The run rate was then maintained throughout the innings with Pandya providing finishing touch.

