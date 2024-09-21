Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Discloses Bowling Tactic Experiment With Lack Of Grip From Chepauk Surface On Day Two

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah disclosed that he experimented with an assortment of deliveries until he found the one that yielded result on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, as the lack of grip on the wicket rendered his stock balls ineffective

Jasprit-Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating second wicket of the innings. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah disclosed that he experimented with an assortment of deliveries until he found the one that yielded result on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, as the lack of grip on the wicket rendered his stock balls ineffective. (More Cricket News)

Despite the lack of assistance from the pitch, Bumrah emerged as the top bowler for India.

The talismanic pacer wreaked havoc returning with the figures of 4/50 in Bangladesh's first innings on Friday. He bowled length balls, bouncers and yorkers.

"I had no other option because when I tried to bowl a length ball, the ball wasn’t doing anything, and the ball wasn't reversing either," Bumrah told the official broadcaster after the end of play on day two.

"So, I had to try something because, as a bowler, you have to experiment when there's not much happening.

"There was no grip on the wicket, so I used one of those tactics that I've used in domestic cricket as well. It worked today, and that experience helped me out.”

He set up Mushfiqur Rahim tactfully. Bumrah bowled a back-of-a-length delivery on the sixth stump line, forcing an inside edge off of Rahim's bat that went flying into the hands of KL Rahul in second slip.

"The ball had become a little old, there wasn't a lot of movement, but there was some spongy bounce on the wicket," Bumrah said.

"So, I was trying to assess my options because when I tried to bowl a little fuller, there wasn’t much deviation.

I was just trying to think about how I could make run-scoring difficult. That's what I focused on, and luckily, I got the outside edge," he said.

Bumrah also turned to bouncers, a delivery he scarcely employs in Test cricket.

"In Test cricket, I don’t usually bowl as many bouncers. Given the weather was harsh and I’m just getting back into Test cricket, I had to make adjustments.

"The ball had become wet because of sweat, and the seam was also wet. So, I had to use different options to get a wicket and make run-scoring difficult. These are things you learn as a lower-order batter too.”

Bumrah revealed that the chat with skipper Rohit Sharma was that everyone will bowl short effective spells keeping in mind the harsh conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah hit 400 international wickets for India on Friday - null
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Landmark Wicket Milestone In Ruthless Display - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"He understands the bowlers very well. The weather was harsh, and everyone is coming back after a while - we’re playing a Test match after some time, so everyone needs to get into the groove.

"The chat was about short spells to make them effective. We have fast bowlers who want to bowl fast and spinners who can create an impact.

"When the ball is new, the seam is hard, and there is some lateral movement, so we wanted to keep coming back quickly and bowl short spells," he said.

"The plan wasn’t necessarily to bowl fuller because there was no consistent swing. Some balls swung, and some didn’t.

"So, we quickly adjusted angles, and I came around the wicket. But yes, with the new ball, there was some assistance, and we focused on that."

India will begin day three on 81/3 with a healthy 308 run lead.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. AFG Vs RSA, 2nd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Makes History As Afghanistan Thrash South Africa
  3. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  5. Transformation Of Chennai Pitch: From Spin Favourite To Pacer's Paradise
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Walter Proud Of 'Courageous' Hull After Comeback Win
  2. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  3. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  4. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
  5. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  2. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  4. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  5. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s Splintered Political Scene Explained
  2. Sri Lanka Presidential Elections: A Wide Open Race
  3. Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned
  4. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  5. Central Europe's Floods
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps