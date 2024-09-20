IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Landmark Wicket Milestone In Ruthless Display - Data Debrief

Jasprit Bumrah reached 400 international wickets for India as the hosts concluded day two of their Test match with a 308-run lead against Bangladesh. (Highlights | Streaming | Report)
Bumrah ended the contest with 4-50 as India ripped through the tourists' batting order before ending their second innings at 81-3 at stumps.
Bangladesh started the day positively, restricting their opponents to adding just 37 runs to their overnight score, with Hasan Mahmud (5-83) doing most of the damage.
However, the tourists' first innings started poorly as Shadman Islam (two), Zakir Hasan (three) and Monimul Haque (zero) fell inside the first eight overs.
Bangladesh found themselves 92-7 within 30 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (2-19) and Bumrah ripping through their middle order.
Mohammed Siraj concluded a dominant bowling display with the wicket of Nahid Rana (11), as India returned to the crease to hammer home their advantage.
Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) will resume play on day three, with the hosts now in a commanding position to claim the triumph.
Data Debrief: Bumrah joins elite club
Bumrah was the pick of the bunch for the hosts with his four-wicket haul putting him among the elite bowlers in Indian cricket.
He became only the 10th Indian bowler to reach 400 international wickets, while his bowling average of 21 is the second-best among all bowlers to have hit this milestone in men's cricket (Joel Garner - 20.2).