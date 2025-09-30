Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

Google Doodle today celebrates the ICC Women's World Cup with a vibrant design, featuring the word 'Google' in bright colours, the 'O' as a cricket ball, and the 'L' as wickets

Google Doodle ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
The 13th ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins today in Guwahati with India facing Sri Lanka, as Google marks the occasion with a special Doodle.
  • ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starts in India, co-hosted with Sri Lanka, opening with India vs Sri Lanka

  • Format: Round-robin, semi-finals, and final on November 2; Pakistan’s matches in Sri Lanka

  • Google marks the event with a special doodle celebrating women’s cricket

Google's homepage today (September 30) features a commemorative doodle marking the start of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The international showpiece for women's ODI cricket returns to India for the first time since 2013.

The 13th edition of the tournament, being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, kicks off with an IND vs SL opener in Guwahati. Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are the other teams.

Australia, the seven-time champions, are also the holders, while England and New Zealand are the only other two teams to have lifted the trophy.

The format for this edition of the Women's ODI World Cup includes a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals for the top four teams, then the final.

The eight-team tournament will feature 31 matches, including the final on November 2, for which a venue has yet to be decided (Navi Mumbai or Colombo).

All fixtures featuring Pakistan will be played in Sri Lanka due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, which have resulted in travel restrictions and heightened security concerns.

What Are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles are temporary illustrations or animations that replace the company's standard logo to mark significant events, anniversaries, or cultural milestones.

Since the first Doodle in 1998, they've celebrated everything from scientific breakthroughs to sporting achievements.

For the record, the first doodle featured a simple stick figure behind the second "o" in Google, indicating that the company's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, were out of the office attending the Burning Man Festival.

Past cricket-themed Google Doodles have honoured World Cup finals, legendary players, and landmark moments in the sport's history.

