ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need to Know

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: The biggest women's cricket tournament begins September 30 with India and Sri Lanka joining hands to host the Women's World Cup. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need to Know
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need to Know Photo: X/cricketworldcup
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 begins September in Guwahati with eight teams in fray

  • Australia are the defending champions and the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament

  • Check everything you need to know about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 marks a return to the Indian subcontinent after more than a decade. Eight teams are vying for supremacy in a format that rewards consistency and nerve.

Starting September 30, across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, it will pit the finest talents in women's cricket against each other.

Australia remain the benchmark, England and New Zealand the perennial challengers. India, are the team with rising expectations, will look to take home advantage, while the absence of the West Indies -- edged out by net run rate -- tells a sobering story of cricket's decline in the Caribbean.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament:

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Teams - How They Qualified

Eight teams will compete in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The top five teams from the ICC Women's Championship qualified directly, while Bangladesh and Pakistan earned their spots through the Qualifier held in Lahore.

The West Indies missed out narrowly, finishing behind Bangladesh on net run rate -- by a margin of just 0.013. This marks their first absence from the tournament since 2000.

Defending champions And Most Successful Teams

Australia enter as defending champions, having won the 2022 edition and seven titles overall. Their consistency in ODIs remains unmatched.

England, with four titles, remain strong contenders, while New Zealand's sole triumph came in 2000. India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are yet to win the tournament, though India's recent form, squad depth and home advantage could shift that narrative.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Format

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 follows a round-robin format with no groups. Each team plays seven matches in the league stage.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, where the first-ranked team faces the fourth, and the second plays the third. The winners will then meet in the final on November 2.

A total of 31 matches, including the knockouts, will be played across 34 days.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Venues

Five venues will host matches: Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Navi Mumbai in India, and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo are being considered for the final. Pakistan's matches will be held exclusively in Colombo, following the hybrid model agreed upon by the BCCI and PCB for the India vs Pakistan games.

Bengaluru was initially listed but later removed due to logistical concerns.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Must-Match Matches

The tournament kicks off on September 30 with an India vs Sri Lanka clash in Guwahati.

Other key fixtures include Australia vs New Zealand on October 1 in Indore, India vs Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo, and India vs Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam.

England vs India on October 19 and Australia vs England on October 22 are expected to be pivotal. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, with the final on November 2.

Date Match Venue Time
30-Sep-25 India vs Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
1-Oct-25 Australia vs New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM IST
2-Oct-25 England vs Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
3-Oct-25 South Africa vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
4-Oct-25 Sri Lanka vs Australia Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
5-Oct-25 India vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
6-Oct-25 England vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
7-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
8-Oct-25 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM IST
9-Oct-25 India vs England Indore 3:00 PM IST
10-Oct-25 Australia vs Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
11-Oct-25 South Africa vs New Zealand Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
12-Oct-25 India vs Australia Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
13-Oct-25 Pakistan vs England Colombo 3:00 PM IST
14-Oct-25 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
15-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
16-Oct-25 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Indore 3:00 PM IST
17-Oct-25 Australia vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
18-Oct-25 England vs Sri Lanka Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
19-Oct-25 India vs New Zealand Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
20-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
21-Oct-25 Australia vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
22-Oct-25 England vs New Zealand Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
23-Oct-25 India vs Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
29-Oct-25 Semi-final 1 Guwahati or Colombo 3:00 PM IST
30-Oct-25 Semi-final 2 Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
2-Nov-25 Final Navi Mumbai or Colombo 3:00 PM IST

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Warm-up Matches

Warm-up games are being played from September 25 to 28. Each team is scheduled to play two matches, except Australia. These matches will not carry official ODI or List A status. India A also played a warm-up fixture against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads And Captains

All the participating teams have named their respective squads. Changes are permitted only after approval from the ICC Technical Committee.

Captains include Alyssa Healy for Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur for India, Nat Sciver-Brunt for England, and Sophie Devine for New Zealand. Several senior players, like Devine, Healy, Bates, Kapp, Athapaththu, and Heather Knight, may be playing their final World Cup.

Australia

Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

England

Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.

Reserve: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

Reserve: Inoshi Fernando

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Prize Money

The ICC has announced a record prize pool of USD 13.88 million, nearly triple that of the previous edition. The winning team will receive USD 4.48 million, surpassing even the men's World Cup prize from 2023.

How To Watch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025?

In India, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 matches will be available on JioStar and the JioHotstar app. Sky Sports will cover the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video will stream in Australia, and Sky TV will handle New Zealand.

Viewers in Pakistan can tune in via PTV and Ten Sports, while Maharaja TV will cover Sri Lanka. In North America, Willow TV will stream the matches.

For regions without a dedicated broadcaster, ICC.tv will offer global streaming access.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

