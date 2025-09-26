ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Full List Of Venues Where Tournament Takes Place

The tournament will feature 31 matches across five venues. In India, the selected stadiums include DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and Holkar Stadium in Indore

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assams Guwahati
Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam's Guwahati
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, marking a significant moment in the tournament’s history. The 13th edition of the tournament will run from September 30 to November 2.

While India returns as a host country for the fourth time, Sri Lanka steps into this role for the first time. The decision to include Sri Lanka as a co-host emerged from a broader agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), facilitated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which stipulates that matches involving Pakistan in ICC events between 2024 and 2027 will be played at neutral venues.

Under this hybrid model, Sri Lanka was designated to host all of Pakistan's matches, along with several other group stage matches and potentially a semi-final or even the final.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Venues

The tournament will feature 31 matches across five venues. In India, the selected stadiums include DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and Holkar Stadium in Indore.

DY Patil Stadium will stage at least four key fixtures, including India's final group match and possibly the final. Guwahati will host the opening match between India and Sri Lanka, and three more group stage matches.

Visakhapatnam and Indore will host high-profile clashes, including India vs Australia and India vs England, respectively. Both venues have been allocated five matches each.

Sri Lanka's iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play a pivotal role, hosting at least 11 matches, and probably 13. Its inclusion not only accommodates Pakistan's fixtures but also leverages the venue's rich history of hosting major ICC events.

Date Match Venue Time
30-Sep-25 India vs Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
1-Oct-25 Australia vs New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM IST
2-Oct-25 England vs Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
3-Oct-25 South Africa vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
4-Oct-25 Sri Lanka vs Australia Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
5-Oct-25 India vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
6-Oct-25 England vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
7-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
8-Oct-25 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM IST
9-Oct-25 India vs England Indore 3:00 PM IST
10-Oct-25 Australia vs Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
11-Oct-25 South Africa vs New Zealand Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
12-Oct-25 India vs Australia Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
13-Oct-25 Pakistan vs England Colombo 3:00 PM IST
14-Oct-25 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
15-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
16-Oct-25 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Indore 3:00 PM IST
17-Oct-25 Australia vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
18-Oct-25 England vs Sri Lanka Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
19-Oct-25 India vs New Zealand Guwahati 3:00 PM IST
20-Oct-25 Bangladesh vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
21-Oct-25 Australia vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM IST
22-Oct-25 England vs New Zealand Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST
23-Oct-25 India vs Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
29-Oct-25 Semi-final 1 Guwahati or Colombo 3:00 PM IST
30-Oct-25 Semi-final 2 Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST
2-Nov-25 Final Navi Mumbai or Colombo 3:00 PM IST

The World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark event for women's cricket, not just for its competitive depth but also for its expanded geographical footprint.

Australia, the most successful team with seven titles, are also the defending champions. England and New Zealand join them as the only other sides to have won the trophy so far.

India and South Africa will aim for their first title, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh hope to make deep runs in the tournament. The West Indies, runners-up in 2013 and the semi-finals in the previous edition, have not qualified for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

