Young Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise in international cricket continues. The 22-year-old India opener has jumped three more places to be ranked 12th in the International Cricket Council's latest men's Test batting rankings. What exemplifies his ascent is the fact that Jaiswal had begun the series against England in 69th position. (Cricket News)
That spot is now occupied by India's other standout young batter in the previous Test - Dhruv Jurel. The 23-year-old hit a match-altering knock of 90 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test and followed it up with a crucial 39 in the fourth to be adjudged player of the match and guide India to a five-wicket win alongside another young talent Shubman Gill.
Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root is back in the top three after his unbeaten century in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi. Root, who has been ranked number 1 before, was undefeated on 122 in the first innings and moved up two places to the third position.
He has also climbed three spots to be placed fourth among all-rounders. England’s 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has jumped 38 places to the 80th spot after a good show in the fourth Test.
Back in the Indian camp, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings has helped him reduce the gap with top-ranked Jasprit Bumrah to 21 rating points after the seam bowler was rested for the Ranchi Test. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has leapfrogged 10 places to be ranked 32nd, which is a career-best for him.
ALSO READ: India Vs England, 4th Test Review
In the men’s ODI rankings, the biggest gainer has been Namibia’s Bernard Scholtz, whose hauls of four for 31 against Nepal and two for 15 against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Kirtipur have catapulted him to the 11th spot and 642 ratings points, the highest position and points tally ever achieved by a Namibia player in ODI cricket.
Elsewhere, the T20I rankings see Australia's aggressive opening batter Travis Head slide into the top 20 for the first time after scores of 24, 45 and 33 in the series against New Zealand.
Middle-order batter Tim David’s quickfire 31 off just 10 balls in the first match sees him climb six places to 22nd and past the 600-point mark for the first time in his career.