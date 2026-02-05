ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Significant Rain Threat And Potential Washouts - Here's Everything To Know About Reserve Days

Will there be reserve days for Super 8 matches? What will happen if the semi-final and final matches get washed out? Here's the ultimate guide for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Rohan Mukherjee
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Significant Rain Threat And Potential Washouts
Netherlands players celebrate a wicket during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup against South Africa on June 8, 2024. | Photo: X/T20WorldCup
  • ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins from 7 February onwards

  • Pakistan set to lock horns with Netherlands in the tournament opener

  • No reserve day for Super 8 matches

  • India enter as reigning champions in the second-ever 20 team World Cup

Only 2 days remain for the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. There is plenty of anticipation and hype around the tournament, which is being played with 20 teams only for the 2nd time in history.

India, who are co-hosting the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, are set to enter as the reigning champions with a much stronger side than the one that actually won the competition in 2024.

As a matter of fact, many believe that this Indian team is the strongest ever, heading into an ICC T20 World Cup edition.

Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have been absolutely untouchable, winning each and every T20I series since winning their 2nd World T20 title two years ago in Barbados.

The Indians will begin their title defense against last edition's co-hosts USA on Saturday, February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before taking on Namibia (12 Feb), arch-rivals Pakistan (Feb 15) and Netherlands (Feb 18).

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Venues, Match Timings And Squads

Heading into the World Cup, India defeated New Zealand in a home 5-match T20I series by 4-1. In their only warm-up game against South Africa, Suryakumar and co registered a heavy 30-run victory in Navi Mumbai.

They are expected to finish on top of Group A and their main competitors will be sides like Australia, 2024 runners-up South Africa and 2022 champions England. All of these three teams know exactly about the surfaces they are going to play in.

Therefore, these three sides have a really good chance of denying India the World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Expected To Experience Rain During Group Stages

The recent washout of the Pakistan vs. Ireland warm-up in Colombo has sparked fears that points tables may be decided by the "Rain Gods" rather than on-field skill.

The forecast for the opening week in Sri Lanka is particularly concerning with AccuWeather suggesting that there is a staggering 90% chance of rain for the Pakistan vs. Netherlands clash this Saturday.

Under ICC rules, an abandoned game results in a point split, which could be a lifeline for underdogs but a possible disaster for the favorites.

Although the ICC hasn't officially released the full playing conditions for the 2026 edition, current reports indicate that reserve days will be exclusively allocated for the semi-finals and the grand final.

This means that for all preliminary group-stage fixtures and the Super 8 round, there will be no backup days to account for inclement weather. In those stages, any match abandoned due to rain will result in the points being split between the two teams.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: FAQs

1. Which Matches Have Reserve Days In The T20 World Cup 2026?

Reserve days are exclusively allocated for the semi-finals and the grand final. If weather prevents a result on the scheduled day for these knockout matches, play will resume or restart on the following day. There are currently no reserve days scheduled for the group stage or the Super 8 round.

2. What Happens If A Group Stage Or Super 8 Match Is Washed Out?

If a match in the preliminary rounds cannot be completed (minimum 5 overs per side), it will be declared a No Result. In this scenario, both teams will receive one point each. There will be no replays for these fixtures.

3. How Many Overs Are Needed To Constitute A Completed T20 Match?

For a result to be achieved in the group and Super 8 stages, a minimum of 5 overs must be bowled to the team batting second.

For the semi-finals and the final, this requirement often increases to a minimum of 10 overs per side to ensure a more equitable contest for the high-stakes knockouts.

4. Can The DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) Method Be Used During The Group Stage?

Yes. If rain interrupts play but the minimum number of overs (5) has been bowled, the DLS method will be used to calculate a revised target for the chasing team as usual.

5. Why Is The Weather In Sri Lanka A Major Concern For This Tournament?

While February is traditionally part of the dry season, the 2026 season has seen heavy rainfall in Colombo and Kandy.

6. Who Are The Hosts For The 2026 T20 World Cup?

The tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Matches are spread across iconic venues like the Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), and the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

7. How Many Teams Are Participating In The T20 World Cup?

A total of 20 teams are competing in this edition only for the second time in the history of the tournament. This includes first timers Italy, who made history by securing their spot through the European regional qualifiers.

8. What Is The Tournament Format?

The competition is divided into three stages:

Group Stages: Four groups of five teams each. The top two from each group move on.

Super Eights: The remaining eight teams are split into two groups of four.

Knockouts: The top two teams from each Super Eight group progress to the semi-finals, followed by the grand final on March 8.

9. Who Is The Defending Champion?

India enters the 2026 tournament as the defending champions having defeated South Africa in a thrilling final at Barbados in June 2024. They are aiming to become the first team in history to win three T20 World Cup titles.

10. Where can I watch the matches live?

All the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

