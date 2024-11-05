Cricket

ICC FTP 2025-29: India Women Set To Host Three White-Ball Bilateral Series Next Year

India's WPL is set to move to a January-February window starting in 2026, with Australia's key home season fixtures being pushed back by a month to accommodate this change

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
India women's cricket team is set to host Australia, Ireland and Bangladesh and will visit England for the bilateral series next year. The ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2025-29 for the India women's cricket team was released by BCCI on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will play three ODIs against Ireland women in January 2025 on home soil then will go to England in June-July for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20I matches.

Then they will host Australian women for three ODIs in September and Bangladesh for three ODIS and T20Is in December. No Test matches are scheduled for the Indian team in 2025.

India women will play three Test matches in 2026 each against Australia in February, England in July and South Africa in December. All three Test matches are away Test matches.

One away T20I Tri-series is also scheduled for May 2026 with England and New Zealand. Then they will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and T20Is in October.

In 2027, the Indian women's team will play two home and three away series. T20I tri-series with Australia and Sri Lanka will be played in May-June. Then they will go for the Ireland tour to play three ODIs and Three T20Is.

The Women's Premier League will be played in January-February from 2026 onwards. - BCCI
Window For WPL, New T20 Champions League - Breaking Down ICC's Fresh Future Tours Programme

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In September, India will host Sri Lanka women for three ODIs and T20Is and then will go to New Zealand for six white-ball matches. In December, India will host Australia for one-off Test match followed by three ODIs and T20Is.

The year 2028 will start with a tour of the West Indies in June for three ODI matches. Then a T20I tri-series will be played next month including Australia. The year will end with a home series including one-off Test match, three ODIs and T20Is against England in December.

Over 400 matches are set to be played across the three formats, along with an ICC event in every calendar year. Additionally, Cricket will be played in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and franchise cricket will be played across the globe throughout the year.

The next cycle of the Women's Championship introduces Zimbabwe as the latest team to join. Currently, the championship cycle consists of ten teams, with Bangladesh and Ireland participating in their inaugural Future Tours Program (FTP). With Zimbabwe's addition, the total number of teams in the next cycle will increase to eleven.

The first-ever Women's Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in 2027, featuring six teams. This event will take place after the ODI World Cup, which is set to be hosted by India in 2025, and the T20 World Cup in 2026, taking place in the United Kingdom.

With an ICC event occurring every year, teams have collectively agreed to schedule more tri-series events in the respective formats to prepare for these major tournaments.

Another significant development in the upcoming FTP cycle is the time slot allocated for major T20 leagues around the world. The Women's Big Bash League, The Hundred, and the Women's Premier League will have exclusive scheduling, allowing for maximum player participation.

Furthermore, India's WPL is set to move to a January-February window starting in 2026, with Australia's key home season fixtures being pushed back by a month to accommodate this change.

