Window For WPL, New T20 Champions League - Breaking Down ICC's Fresh Future Tours Programme

The ICC has also introduced a T20 Champions Trophy, which will be held in Sri Lanka in 2027, as part of its vision to have at least one global women's event every year. The new tournament will feature six teams who will battle it out over 16 matches. Thus, there will be three global events in a span of 12 months - the Los Angeles Olympics in August 2028 and the T20 World Cup in September 2028 being the others.