Hong Kong Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Final Match

The summit clash of the Women's T20 East Asia Cup 2024 features Hong Kong Women taking on Japan Women at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon, South Korea. (More Cricket News)
Hong Kong Women, led by Natasha Miles, showcased a journey of dominance, winning all four of their matches to secure the top spot with a full eight points in the five-team tournament. Japan, having lost one match, sit second with six points.
Coming as the defending champions, Hong Kong will look to repeat their success in the upcoming match against Mai Yanagida's side after defeating China in last year's final. This marks the sixth edition of the Women's T20 East Asia Cup.
Hong Kong Vs Japan Squads:
Hong Kong:
Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi (vc), Fatima Amir, Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur (wk), Mahekdeep Kaur, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Alison Siu, Ruchitha Venkatesh
Japan:
Mai Yanagida (c), Ahilya Chandel, Kiyo Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Rino Morita, Akari Nishimura (wk), Erika Oda, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto
When is Hong Kong Vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 final match?
The Hong Kong Vs Japan, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 final match will start at 2:00 PM IST on October 13, Sunday at Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon.
Where to watch South Korea Women Vs China Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Third Place Playoff match?
Unfortunately, the Women's East Asia Cup 2024 matches will not be available for telecast in India.