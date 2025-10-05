Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

Former Australia Under-19 star Harjas Singh, part of the World Cup-winning side in South Africa last year, smashes 314 with 35 sixes to make history in one-day grade cricket

Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes
Former Australia U-19 star Harjas Singh hits 314 with 35 sixes in record one-day grade innings. Photo: Instagram/@harjas.161__
  • Harjas Singh scored 314 off 141 balls, smashing 35 sixes, the first triple century in a one-day grade match

  • His score is third in New South Wales Premier first-grade history and the highest limited-overs total in Australian grade cricket

  • Born in Sydney to Indian-origin parents, Harjas Singh excelled in the 2024 U-19 World Cup and credited the innings to focused training and power-hitting practice

Harjas Singh unleashed a historic onslaught at Pattern Park, turning a routine grade match into a spectacle of unprecedented power. The Australian batter of Indian origin blasted 314 runs off just 141 balls, hitting an astonishing 35 sixes and becoming the first cricketer ever to score a triple century in a one-day grade match.

Every shot screamed dominance, every boundary a statement, as Singh rewrote the limits of what’s possible in Australian grade cricket.

This monumental innings places Singh third on the all-time list in New South Wales Premier first-grade history, behind only Victor Trumper’s 335 in 1903 and Phil Jaques’ 321 in 2007, and comfortably makes it the highest limited-overs score in first-grade premier cricket anywhere in Australia.

The next highest score in the innings was just 37, highlighting the sheer magnitude of Singh’s dominance.

From Chandigarh To Sydney: Harjas Singh’s Cricket Journey

Born and raised in Sydney to parents who migrated from Chandigarh, India, in 2000, Singh first drew international attention during the 2024 U-19 World Cup final in South Africa, top-scoring with 55 against India to help Australia lift the trophy.

In 2023, he also scored a century in a Test against England U-19s in Northampton, further cementing his reputation as a prodigious talent.

Many of Singh’s former U-19 teammates have already progressed into state cricket, including captain Hugh Weibgen, who made his first-class debut for Queensland on the same day Singh achieved his historic triple ton.

Despite his pedigree, Singh was overlooked for a NSW rookie contract, a snub that makes this innings even more significant as a statement of his talent and determination.

Singh reached his century in just 74 balls by the 35th over, before launching into an astonishing 214 from the next 67 balls, showcasing unmatched timing, power, and audacity. When he brought up the triple century with a six off left-arm spinner Tom Mullen, his roar of delight captured the magnitude of the achievement.

Reflecting on the innings, Singh told Fox Cricket: “Definitely that’s the cleanest ball-striking I’ve ever done. I’ve worked hard on my power-hitting in the off-season, and to see it all come together today was quite special.” He added: “I’ve missed out the last season or two, worrying about stuff outside my own game. But I feel like I’ve brought myself to just worrying about what’s going on with my own game.”

With his 314-run blitz and 35 sixes, Harjas Singh has made a compelling case for fast-tracked inclusion in higher levels of Australian cricket. From Sydney’s Pattern Park to the global stage, Singh has arrived as a generational hitter capable of turning any game on its head and redefining the limits of power-hitting in limited-overs cricket.

Published At:
