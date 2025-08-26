Gulbarga Mystics Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: When, Where To Watch Eliminator

Gulbarga Mystics (GM) square off against Bengaluru Blasters (BBY) in the Eliminator fixture of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, 26 August. Both sides will look for a win that will take them to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of the Mysore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers match.