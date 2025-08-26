Gulbarga Mystics Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: When, Where To Watch Eliminator

Gulbarga Mystics face Bengaluru Blasters in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator on 26 August
Find out when and where the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match is being played
Find out where to watch the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match live on TV and online
Gulbarga Mystics (GM) square off against Bengaluru Blasters (BBY) in the Eliminator fixture of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, 26 August. Both sides will look for a win that will take them to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of the Mysore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers match.
Gulbarga Mystics finished third in the league stage with six wins and four defeats. Smaran Ravichandran was the star for his side, leading the tournament’s scoring charts with 394 from nine matches, averaging 78.80 and with a strike rate of more than 158. Prithviraj Shekhawat and captain Vijaykumar Vyshak have taken 10 wickets apiece.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Blasters were fourth in the league with five wins and five losses. Their batting lineup was carried by LR Chethan, who has scored 250 runs in 10 games. Shubhang Hegde has 13 wickets – fifth in the top wicket-takers’ charts – while Gneshwar Naveen was 12 wickets for the Blasters.
Both sides suffered losses in their final group-stage games. The Mystics suffered a 39-run defeat to league-toppers Mangalore Dragons. The Blasters suffered a nine-wicket loss to the same opponents a day earlier.
Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator – Squads
Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal (wk), Likhit M Bannur, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Shashi Kumar Kamble, Bangalore Mohith, Monish Reddy, EJ Jasper, Sourabh Muttur, Sheetal Kumar, Faizan Raiz, Younus Ali Baig, Santosh Hatti, Nikin Jose
Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Bhuvan Raju, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Rohan Naveen, Naveen MG, Mohsin Khan, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Rohan Raju, Punith S, Kruthik Krishna, Rajvir Wadhwa, Advith Shetty, Niranjan Naik, Siddharth Akhil, Ishaan S, Vaibhav Sharma A
Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator – Live Streaming Details
When is the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match being played?
The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be played on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at 7:15 PM IST.
Where is the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match being played?
The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, Karnataka.
Where to watch the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match live online in India?
The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar and FanCode apps and websites in India.
Where to watch the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match live broadcast in India?
The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.