Gulbarga Mystics Vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: When, Where To Watch Eliminator

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator: Find out when and where to watch the cricket match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator
Gulbarga Mystics in action in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025. | Photo: X/GulbargaMystics
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gulbarga Mystics face Bengaluru Blasters in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator on 26 August

  • Find out when and where the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match live on TV and online

Gulbarga Mystics (GM) square off against Bengaluru Blasters (BBY) in the Eliminator fixture of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, 26 August. Both sides will look for a win that will take them to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of the Mysore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers match.

Gulbarga Mystics finished third in the league stage with six wins and four defeats. Smaran Ravichandran was the star for his side, leading the tournament’s scoring charts with 394 from nine matches, averaging 78.80 and with a strike rate of more than 158. Prithviraj Shekhawat and captain Vijaykumar Vyshak have taken 10 wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Blasters were fourth in the league with five wins and five losses. Their batting lineup was carried by LR Chethan, who has scored 250 runs in 10 games. Shubhang Hegde has 13 wickets – fifth in the top wicket-takers’ charts – while Gneshwar Naveen was 12 wickets for the Blasters.

Both sides suffered losses in their final group-stage games. The Mystics suffered a 39-run defeat to league-toppers Mangalore Dragons. The Blasters suffered a nine-wicket loss to the same opponents a day earlier.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator – Squads

Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia, Lavish Kaushal (wk), Likhit M Bannur, Prajwal Pavan, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Shashi Kumar Kamble, Bangalore Mohith, Monish Reddy, EJ Jasper, Sourabh Muttur, Sheetal Kumar, Faizan Raiz, Younus Ali Baig, Santosh Hatti, Nikin Jose

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Rohan Patil, LR Chethan, Bhuvan Raju, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Rohan Naveen, Naveen MG, Mohsin Khan, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Rohan Raju, Punith S, Kruthik Krishna, Rajvir Wadhwa, Advith Shetty, Niranjan Naik, Siddharth Akhil, Ishaan S, Vaibhav Sharma A

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator – Live Streaming Details

When is the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match being played?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be played on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at 7:15 PM IST.

Where is the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match being played?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, Karnataka.

Where to watch the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match live online in India?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Where to watch the Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match live broadcast in India?

The Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Eliminator match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Buzz Cut Hairstyle In First-Round Victory

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  3. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  5. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Challenge

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Win Over 19-Year-Old

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win