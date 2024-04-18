GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (right) bats as Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha looks on, during match 32 of Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17). Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (right) bats as Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha looks on, during match 32 of Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17). Photo: AP/Pravin Indrekar