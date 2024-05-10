Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in their previous game, while the Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. Check out the key stats from the GT vs CSK derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 match 7, BCCI
The last the two teams met was match 7 of IPL 2024, in which Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by a thumping 63-run margin. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Match 59 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits bottom-placed Gujarat Titans against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. (Streaming | Prediction | Key Battles)

The Shubman Gill-led GT lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in their previous game, while the Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. CSK are in fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points, and have a fair chance of making the play-offs, while GT's hopes hang by a thread.

Shubman Gill in action for Gujarat Titans during Indian Premier League 2024. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: Gary Kirsten Holds Forth On Bat-Ball Balance, Injuries And Shubman Gill

BY PTI

Before the GT Vs CSK match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.

Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat and Chennai have faced off six times in IPL so far, and the franchises have won three games apiece. The two teams locked horns in last edition's final (CSK emerged champions) and their latest encounter was match 7 of IPL 2024, which CSK won by a thumping 63-run margin.

GT Vs CSK: Highest Run-Scorers

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 350 runs to his name. From the Titans' side, Wriddhiman Saha has the most runs - 190.

Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Highest Wicket-Takers

Two bowlers who are both missing in action due to injuries jointly lead the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. GT's Mohammed Shami and CSK's Matheesha Pathirana have picked up 7 wickets apiece in this rubber.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, April 28, 2024. - (AP Photo/R.Parthiban)
IPL 2024: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana Returns To Sri Lanka After Injury

BY Outlook Sports Desk

CSK Vs GT: Highest Individual Score

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan, who play for GT, has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 96-run knock to his name. As for the Super Kings, their captain Gaikwad possesses the record for the top score with a 92-run knock.

Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings: Best Bowling Figures

Former CSK seamer and their current bowling coach Dwayne Bravo took a three-wicket haul (3/23) in IPL 2022, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From GT's side, Mohit Sharma holds the mark with a 3/36.

