GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 59 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits bottom-placed Gujarat Titans against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.
The Shubman Gill-led GT lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in their previous game, while the Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. CSK are in fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points, and have a fair chance of making the play-offs, while GT's hopes hang by a thread.
Before the GT Vs CSK match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.
Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Record
Gujarat and Chennai have faced off six times in IPL so far, and the franchises have won three games apiece. The two teams locked horns in last edition's final (CSK emerged champions) and their latest encounter was match 7 of IPL 2024, which CSK won by a thumping 63-run margin.
GT Vs CSK: Highest Run-Scorers
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 350 runs to his name. From the Titans' side, Wriddhiman Saha has the most runs - 190.
Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans: Highest Wicket-Takers
Two bowlers who are both missing in action due to injuries jointly lead the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. GT's Mohammed Shami and CSK's Matheesha Pathirana have picked up 7 wickets apiece in this rubber.
CSK Vs GT: Highest Individual Score
Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan, who play for GT, has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 96-run knock to his name. As for the Super Kings, their captain Gaikwad possesses the record for the top score with a 92-run knock.
Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings: Best Bowling Figures
Former CSK seamer and their current bowling coach Dwayne Bravo took a three-wicket haul (3/23) in IPL 2022, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From GT's side, Mohit Sharma holds the mark with a 3/36.