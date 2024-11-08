Greg Chappell’s Powerful Letter Fuels Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback: 'The Path Back To Team India Is Yours To Take'

Struggling with form, fitness, and disciplinary issues, Prithvi Shaw has found support from Greg Chappell. Chappell encouraged Shaw to remember that "the pain of discipline is better than the pain of regret" and urged him to focus on refining his processes rather than obsessing over immediate results. (More Cricket News)
Chappell’s message follows Shaw’s exclusion from the Mumbai squad after the opening rounds of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, due to concerns over his fitness and overall conduct.
In a heartfelt letter, Chappell offered his support, expressing a willingness to help Shaw navigate this challenging phase. He urged Shaw to reach out if he needed guidance, emphasizing that a renewed focus could pave the way back to the national team.