Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Yet To Sign Salary Deal, Expected To Be In Same Bracket As Of Rahul Dravid - Report

The financial nitty-gritties of Gautam Gambhir's appointment as India's head coach are yet to be worked out but that's the "last of his concerns" right now as he is focused on getting a support staff of choice to prepare for the enormous challenges that await him during the three-year stint

Gautam Gambhir India Cricket Team Head Coach X Jay Shah
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as India Cricket Team Head Coach. Photo: X | Jay Shah
info_icon

The financial nitty-gritties of Gautam Gambhir's appointment as India's head coach are yet to be worked out but that's the "last of his concerns" right now as he is focused on getting a support staff of choice to prepare for the enormous challenges that await him during the three-year stint. (More Cricket News)

On Tuesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah officially announced Gambhir's appointment, which was on cards for a long time. However, according to a PTI report, it is learnt that his salary is yet to be finalised although it is expected to be in the same bracket as that of his predecessors Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri.

"For Gautam, it was important that he took charge and salary and other stuff can be worked out as it's not going anywhere. It is similar to the case of Ravi Shastri in 2014 when he was first made Director of Cricket over head coach Duncan Fletcher," a BCCI source told PTI.

"The day Ravi joined, he didn't even have a contract and things worked out. In case of Gautam also, some finer details are being worked out. The salary will be in the same range of Rahul Dravid," he added.

It is understood that Gambhir will be given his own team to work with, who will also closely co-ordinate with the NCA (National Cricket Academy) coaches, who look after the pathways teams (India A and U-19) as well as the targetted players.

"I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments," Gambhir had said.

Laxman is currently in Zimbabwe with the young T20 team, but it is expected that once he is back, the NCA head, along with the new head coach and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, the two captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will have a discussion on the road ahead.

Brainstorming over support staff

There is a lot of interest surrounding who will be Gambhir's core support staff.

Abhishek Nayar, the head of KKR's academy and a former Mumbai stalwart has been one of the key back-room strategists for the IPL franchise.

He is also known to be a life coach, who has helped players one-on-one on professional basis.

More importantly, he is one of current captain Rohit Sharma's closest friends. Having ticked all boxes, he looks set to be one of the assistant coaches.

One BCCI office-bearer, who primarily operates from Delhi, is believed to have floated the names of L Balaji and Zaheer Khan as two prospective candidates for the bowling coach's job.

A few other reports have indicated R Vinay Kumar's name, believed to be Gambhir's choice.

However, it is understood that the BCCI has rejected the proposal even though there's no confirmation of such a development from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the man who matters in BCCI.

As far as the fielding coach's role is concerned, Jonty Rhodes' name seems to have cropped up again but if one looks at the trend of the past two coaching cycles, BCCI has always preferred one of its home-grown talents in the set-up.

For instance, R Sridhar was a core member of Shastri's team and worked through the ranks in the NCA and the India U-19 set-up. Ditto for T Dilip, who worked extensively under Dravid at NCA and also went for India A assignments.

There is a school of thought that perhaps Munish Bali, who has been around the set-up for some time now and knows most of the youngsters coming through the system, can be given a try as well.

The T20I and ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series will be announced in the next few days but the IPL-winning former KKR mentor's priority for the next one year would be the two traditional formats -- ODIs and Tests.

Major challenges ahead

Gambhir's first big test would certainly be Australia, where India under Ravi Shastri's tutelage had won back-to-back Test series in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

After 33 years (since 1991-92), India and Australia will be engaged in a five-Test series with the opening Test starting on one of the bounciest tracks -- the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Gautam Gambhir in 2011 Cricket World Cup - File
Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

While Gambhir had spent enormous amount of time strategising for Delhi as its captain between 2013-17 in the Ranji Trophy, his standing as a red-ball coach will hinge a lot on a series, which will also prove to be decisive as far as India's qualification for the World Test Championship is concerned.

Advertisement

In between, there would be the Champions Trophy in Pakistan but the BCCI is yet to give its go-ahead to the schedule.

Gambhir, who has always spoken about the sacrifices of the Indian Army, has been dead against playing any cricket in Pakistan.

Now on BCCI payrolls once again, it will be interesting to see what would be his stand about playing there when a major ICC title is at stake, should the tournament go ahead as planned.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  3. Gautam Gambhir Yet To Sign Salary Deal, Expected To Be In Same Bracket As Of Rahul Dravid - Report
  4. ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot; Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Progress
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  4. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  2. NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU
  3. India's Climate Crisis and Urban Poor
  4. Ladakh: 108 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Seized Near Indo-China Border; 3 Arrested
  5. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect
  2. 'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation
  3. Second Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin Born In Prague Zoo In Less Than 2 Years
  4. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  5. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row