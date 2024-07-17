The top two teams in the group stage, Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings, are set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of Lanka Premier League 2024, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18. Watch the LPL match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
Both Galle and Jaffna ended the league stage with 10 points from their respective eight games, with five wins and three losses apiece. As the two top sides in the five-team table, they will get the benefit of having two bites of the cherry.
This means that the team which loses Qualifier 1 will not be eliminated, and will take on the winner of the Eliminator (between Colombo Strikers and Kandy Falcons) in Qualifier 2. The winning team from Qualifier 1 will proceed straight to the final, which will be played on July 21.
Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League Live Streaming Details
Below are the timing, venue, telecast and live streaming details of the LPL 2024 clash between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings.
When and where will the Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be played?
The Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18 at 3pm Indian time.
Where will the Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be telecast?
The Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be live streamed?
The Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India.
Squads
Galle Marvels
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dikwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammed Shiraz, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda.
Jaffna Kings
Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmed, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Vyaskanth, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rilee Rossouw, Pramod Madhushan, Jason Bedrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Vanuja Sahan, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Teeshan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka.