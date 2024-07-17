Cricket

Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch

The Qualifier 1 of Lanka Premier League 2024 pits Galle Marvels against Jaffna Kings. Check details of when and where to watch the LPL cricket match

File
The Lanka Premier League trophy. Photo: File
info_icon

The top two teams in the group stage, Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings, are set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of Lanka Premier League 2024, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18. Watch the LPL match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

Both Galle and Jaffna ended the league stage with 10 points from their respective eight games, with five wins and three losses apiece. As the two top sides in the five-team table, they will get the benefit of having two bites of the cherry.

This means that the team which loses Qualifier 1 will not be eliminated, and will take on the winner of the Eliminator (between Colombo Strikers and Kandy Falcons) in Qualifier 2. The winning team from Qualifier 1 will proceed straight to the final, which will be played on July 21.

Matheesha Pathirana (right) celebrates a wicket in the Lanka Premier League 2024 fixture. - Special Arrangement
Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League Live Streaming Details

Below are the timing, venue, telecast and live streaming details of the LPL 2024 clash between Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings.

When and where will the Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be played?

The Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18 at 3pm Indian time.

Where will the Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be telecast?

The Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match be live streamed?

The Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1, Lanka Premier League 2024 match will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India.

Squads

Galle Marvels

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dikwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammed Shiraz, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda.

Jaffna Kings

Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmed, Charith Asalanka, Vijayakanth Vyaskanth, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rilee Rossouw, Pramod Madhushan, Jason Bedrendorff, Asitha Fernando, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Eshan Malinga, Alex Ross, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Vanuja Sahan, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam, Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Teeshan Vithushan, Nisala Tharaka.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  2. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
  5. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: India, Bangladesh Land In Sri Lanka - Check Schedule, Telecast Details
Football News
  1. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  2. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  4. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  5. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Trainee Officer Files Harassment Case Against Pune DM
  2. 'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign
  3. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  4. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  5. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  2. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  3. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  4. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  5. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest