Cricket

Essex Fined For Failing to Address Systemic Racism Over Nine-Year Period

The team also was cautioned as to its future conduct and reprimanded by the England's Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport's rules

Essex-cricket-racism
Representative image showing a T20 Blast match in England. Photo: X/EssexCricket
info_icon

English cricket team Essex was fined 100,000 pounds ($132,000), half of which is suspended for two years, on Wednesday after admitting to a failure to address “systemic” racist language and conduct at the club between 2001-2010. (More Cricket News)

The team also was cautioned as to its future conduct and reprimanded by the England's Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport's rules.

An independent panel felt the length of time covered by the charge and the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language pointed to a culture that was “embedded” across most levels of the club.

“This conduct continued without meaningful challenge from either Essex's management or other senior playing members of the club even when it was brought to their attention," the panel said.

The panel accepted in mitigation Essex's early admission of the charge and the punishments handed to individuals arising from the separate independent review commissioned by the club, which ran in parallel to the England and Wales Cricket Board's own investigation.

Liam Livingstone has carried his IPL form to England’s T20 Blast. - null
Liam Livingstone Hits Massive Six In England's T20 Blast, Construction Workers Retrieve The Ball – Watch

BY Aditya Kumar

That review was prompted by allegations of racism by former players Jahid Ali, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif.

The regulator did not reveal who Essex sanctioned but noted “the seniority within the club of some involved."

Essex was also praised for its work to improve equality, diversity and inclusion over recent years.

Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said he was "appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behavior could become normalized.

“It is vital that as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure that no one suffers like that again," Gould said.

“I welcome the action Essex has taken in recent years to address these issues and become a more inclusive club, and the commitment it has shown to make further progress."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Rebuild Innings; IND - (88/3) - End Of Session 1
  2. Essex Fined For Failing to Address Systemic Racism Over Nine-Year Period
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: SL Look To Wag Tail, NZ Aim Quick Wickets
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: IND Bat First As BAN Opt To Bowl; No Kuldeep Or Axar - Check Playing 11s
  5. IPL Auction Likely In November; Retention Rules Could Be Out By September End: Report
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
  2. UEFA Champions League Wrap: Inter, City Play Out 0-0 Draw; Barcelona Beat Girona With Late Strike
  3. Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava, Champions League: Arne Engels Stars As Rodgers' Men Make Dominant Start
  4. Coventry 1-2 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou Warns 'No Easy Or Quick Fix' For Spurs After EFL Cup Scare
  5. Man City 0-0 Inter: Simone Inzaghi Content With Champions League Draw But Laments Misses
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  2. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
  3. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
  4. Renegotiating India’s Federal Compact
  5. One Nation, One Election: Advantage Large National Parties
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  2. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
  3. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
  4. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  5. UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  3. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  4. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know
  6. IPL Auction Likely In November; Retention Rules Could Be Out By September End: Report
  7. RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors To Continue Ceasework As West Bengal Govt Gives Only 'Verbal Assurance'
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Rebuild Innings; IND - (88/3) - End Of Session 1