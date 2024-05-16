England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

England National Women’s Team is all set to lock horns with Pakistan National Women's Team in the second T201 of the three-match series on Friday, May 17, at the County Ground in Northampton. England had a massive win of 53 runs in the first match of the series on Saturday, May 11. (More Sports News)
Pak women won the toss in the first match of this three match series and opted to bowl. England didn't have a very prominent start as they lost the first four wickets for just 11 runs. Heather Knight and Amy Jones added 67 runs with the fifth wicket.
With the first match win, England Women have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Heather Knight is leading the score chart with 49 runs, while Sarah Glenn is the top wicket-taker with 4 scalps. Similarly, on the other hand, Sadaf Shamas has scored 35 runs, and Waheeda Akhtar has taken 2 wickets.
This second match will be crucial to decide who will take the series home.
When to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I?
The 2nd match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women T20I will be played on Friday, May 17, at the County Ground in Northampton at 11:00pm IST.
Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming In India?
Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV app and FanCode.