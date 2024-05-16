Indian Premier League 2024: Purple, Orange Cap Holders - Top Wicket-Takers And Run-Scorers

Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings claimed two wickets against Rajasthan Royals, taking his total tally to 22 wickets and dethroning Jasprit Bumrah to claim the top spot in IPL 2024. Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings claimed two wickets against Rajasthan Royals, taking his total tally to 22 wickets and dethroning Jasprit Bumrah to claim the top spot in IPL 2024. Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav