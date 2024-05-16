Indian Premier League 2024: Purple, Orange Cap Holders - Top Wicket-Takers And Run-Scorers

The Indian Premier League 2024 has been a record-breaking season, with several players etching their names into the annals of T20 history. Let's delve into the standout performers of the season by exploring the top wicket-takers and run-scorers of the IPL 2024. (More Cricket News)
The race for the Orange and Purple Caps is intense as new players consistently make their mark on the lists.
In the IPL 2024 orange cap race, Riyan Parag entered the contention, moving up to the fourth position after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Parag's knock of 48 runs off 34 balls played a crucial role in helping RR set a target of 145. However, Sanju Samson's disappointing innings of 18 runs saw him drop down to sixth place in the rankings.
At the top of the leaderboard, Virat Kohli continued to dominate with 661 runs in 13 matches. Kohli added 27 runs to his tally against DC, providing his team with a solid start. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad maintained his second position with 583 runs in 13 innings after his unbeaten 42 against RR.
Similarly, in the race for the Purple Cap, Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings claimed two wickets against Rajasthan Royals, taking his total tally to 22 wickets and dethroning Jasprit Bumrah to claim the top spot in IPL 2024.
With Mumbai Indians out of the playoff race and only one league game left, Bumrah has one final opportunity to reclaim his No. 1 position.
Meanwhile, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy moved up to the third spot with 18 wickets from 12 matches, while RR's Yuzvendra Chahal also made a significant move, picking up two wickets on Wednesday to reach a total of 17 wickets and climb up to the fourth position in the Purple Cap standings.
Here Are The Top Three Wicket-Takers And Run-Scorers
Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2024
1. Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings) - 22 Wickets (Purple Cap Holder)
2. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) - 20 Wickets
3. Varun Chakaravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 18 Wickets
Top Scorers In IPL 2024
1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 661 runs
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) - 583 runs
3. Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 533 runs