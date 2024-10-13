Cricket

ENG-W Vs WI-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

England women will face West Indies women in match 20 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday. Here are the live-streaming, squads, head-to-head records and other details of the ENG-W Vs WI-W T20I cricket match

Sophie Ecclestone, left, celebrates. AP Photo
Sophie Ecclestone, left, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
The unbeaten England women are set to clash with West Indies women in their final group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 15th October. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The final group-stage match holds huge importance as the outcome will decide which two teams will enter the semi-finals from Group B. South Africa have finished their campaign with three wins in four games.

Now, West Indies need to win with a big margin against England to secure a place in the final four. England women are up against already eliminated Scotland in Sharjah and are favourites to win the match.

Only two teams from each team will enter the semi-finals. As Bangladesh and Scotland are out of the race, South African women are the third team after these two. Teams with better net run rates will proceed to the next stage of the tournament.

ENG-W Vs WI-W: Head-to-head In T20Is

England women have played 27 T20I matches against West Indies and have won 19 of them. The Caribbean side have won eight matches.

Total matches played - 27

England women won - 19

West Indies women won - 8

ENG-W Vs WI-W, Full Squads

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Chedean Nation

ENG-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the England Vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be played?

The England Vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday, October 15, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the England Vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be telecast and live-streamed?

The England Vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

