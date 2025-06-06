England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Win By 21 Runs
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles
England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Jamie Smith
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: H2H
Matches Played: 35
Won by England: 16
Won by West Indies: 18
No Result: 1
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of the England vs West Indies T20 2025 series will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app. One can watch the telecast of the ENG vs WI T20I series on Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss
England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts
West Indies (Playing XI): Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Captain Speak
We've a lot of experience and depth in our batting, the boys are raring to do, just want to play the brand of cricket that we're playing over the past year. - Shai Hope said at the toss.
Harry Brook - We'll have a bat. Looks like a good pitch and we will look to get a good score. Exceptional death over skills (on Brydon Carse), looking forward to his bowling. He'll bat at 3 (on Jos Buttler), hopefully he'll continue to score big runs and win us matches.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Starts
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Start Off Well
ENG openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett scored 16 off the first over as the hosts started off well against West Indies in the 1st T20I.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Wicket!!
RCB player Romario Shepherd can do no wrong! Days after winning the IPL 2025 final, the all-rounder strikes as he sends back Ben Duckett in his first over. England lose their first wicket.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Jos Buttler Joins Jamie Smith
Jos Buttler has joined Jamie Smith at the crease for England as the hosts look to make use of the Powerplay against West Indies despite the early setback.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith Go Berserk
Jos Buttler and Jamie Smith have decided to go berserk at Chester-le-Street with some big-hitting. The hosts are currently scoring at a run-rate of 12.56.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith Boost ENG's RR In Powerplay
Wow! England have just spanked the West Indies bowlers, as the hosts score 78/1 in six overs. Jos Buttler 43(19) has smashed three fours and as many maximums to send the hosts on their way to a big score.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Jos Buttler Scores Fifty
Welcome to back form Jos Buttler! The former skipper scores fifty off 25 balls as England eye big score against West Indies. However, amidst that, they have lost the wicket of Jamie Smith 38(20).
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Halfway Mark As ENG Reach 100 Runs
10 overs done and England have crossed 100-runs against West Indies. Jos Buttler's fifty has seen them reach the triple-figure mark.
Score after 10 overs
ENG 108-3
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Lose Quick Wickets
Some fightback from West Indies as the visitors take quick wickets with skipper Harry Brook 6(5) and Tom Banton 3(4) are dismissed cheaply.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Need Big Five Overs
Last five overs remain as England reach 136/4 in 15 overs. Buttler remains key for the home team who is batting exceptionally well on 73 runs. How will WI respond?
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Buttler Approaching Century
Jos Buttler is on 80 and 18 deliveries remain. The Gujarat Titans batter has been in prime form in the Indian Premier League 2025 and has carried the rich vein of form on his home soil.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Buttler Out For 96
Jos Buttler's valiant innings is finally ended as the wicketkeeper-batter is dismissed four short of hundred (96). Buttler's innings has given England a shot at scoring 200-plus.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: ENG Post 188
England have posted 188 for the loss of six wickets against West Indies. Jos Buttler's 96 stands out as the hosts have made the most of their decision to bat first. For WI, Romario Shepherd picked two wickets for 33.
ENG 188/6 (20)
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Run-chase Begins Of 189
West Indies have started their run-chase of 189 with Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis at the crease.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Lose Johnson Charles
West Indies have lost the wicket of Johnson Charles (18) in pursuit of 189 but have conjured up 32 runs in five overs. With some lethal batters still to come, England bowlers will be vary and be looking to bowl some wicket-taking deliveries.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Need 145 Runs In 84 Balls
West Indies require 145 runs in 84 balls and have eight wickets in hand. Moreover, the visitors from the Caribbean have some lethal batting prowess to come down the order.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Depend On Evin Lewis, Roston Chase To Fire All Cylinders
Evin Lewis and Roston Chase will look to score as many as possible in the middle overs for West Indies before their big-hitters take the stage at Chester-le-Street. Lewis and Chase are going at 7 rpo.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Visitors Require 98 Runs In 10 Overs
Evin Lewis was the latest wicket to fall for the West Indies as they require 98 runs in the final 10 overs. However, England might not want to get their hopes up as the Calypso Kings have the likes of Shepherd and Russell still to come.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Crash
Liam Dawson has spun a web around the West Indies batters as they go five down in a span of five minutes. Out of nothing, England has made a match out of this and WI will need a miracle fightback to reach the target.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Hopes Motie, Russell
West Indies find themselves six down as Liam Dawson turns the match in his side's favour. He finishes with figures of: 4-0-20-4.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI Need Big Five Overs
West Indies required 67 runs in 30 balls and will turn to Andre Russell to take them closer to victory. With him is Gudakesh Motie as the duo look to bail the visitors out of trouble.
England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: WI's Writing On The Wall
This is such a tame surrender from the West Indies as they go eight down to England in the 1st T20I. Andre Russell is the latest to fall and it clearly seems that the writing is on the wall for the visitors.