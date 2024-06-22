Cricket

England Vs United States, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Out To Give USA 'A Good Battering' - Brook

A good run-rate could prove pivotal in Group 2, where there is a chance of England, South Africa and West Indies all finishing on four points

Harry Brook in action against South Africa
info_icon

Harry Brook says England are out to give the United States "a good battering" in Sunday's T20 World Cup contest as they bid to clinch a place in the last four. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Having beaten West Indies and lost to South Africa thus far in the Super 8s, England can all but secure a semi-final berth with a convincing win over the co-hosts in Barbados.

With that in mind, Brook has backed Jos Buttler's team to go on the offensive, saying: "We've got to win and then obviously see how we are on net run-rate but the main thing is to definitely get that win.

West Indies' Shai Hope, right, is congratulated by teammate Gudakesh Motie after taking a catch to dismiss United States' Andries Gous during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20 WC 2024, Super 8, Group 2: How Can Proteas, England, WI Qualify For Semi-Finals

BY Jagdish Yadav

"We've played in Barbados quite a lot in the past six months so we know the conditions, we know the wind and the pitch as well so hopefully we can go out there and give them a good battering.

"I haven't actually seen them play, just a few highlights here and there of their bowlers, but we'll do our analysis and have a proper look to make sure we're ready for the game."

Net run-rate was the only thing that helped England survive the group stage, as they narrowly edged out Scotland to finish second behind Australia.

"We've been there before," Brook added. "We've got to concentrate on winning it first and then we'll have a chat and see what the run-rate says."

