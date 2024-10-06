England will cross swords with South Africa in the ninth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, October 7. (More Cricket News)
The Heather Knight-led England will come into the tie after their 21-run victory over Bangladesh at the same venue, and will be hoping to collect two more crucial points.
South Africa, on the other land, led by Laura Wolvaardt, will enter the fixture after their exceptional showing against West Indies, winning the game by ten wickets, and will eye to showcase their prowess against England.
England Vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2024 squads
England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon
England Vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details
The England Vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 9 will be held on Monday, October 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The England Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.