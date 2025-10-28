England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Where To Watch ENG-W Vs SA-W Live?

Nat Sciver-Brunt's England face Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa in the first Semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 29 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Where To Watch ENG-W Vs SA-W Live?
England Women during an ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match Photo: X/@englandcricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England take on South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • Semi-Final 1 will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

  • The match can be livestreamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports from 3:00PM (IST) onwards

Nat Sciver-Brunt's England will go head-to-head with Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa for the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Both the teams finished in the top-half of the league points table after playing 7 matches each in the league phase. England pipped South Africa to take the 2nd spot, following the Lioness' victory over New Zealand in their last game.

The 4-time champions not climbed to the 2nd spot with the 8-wicket victory, but they also spoiled Sophie Devine's farewell match. Nat Sciver and co claimed 5 wins, lost 1 and had one game washed out against Pakistan.

As for South Africa, they were handed with a reality check by reigning champions Australia in both teams' last league match. The Proteas Women struggled heavily against spin with leg-spinner Alana King registering 7/18, which ended up becoming the best-ever figures by a bowler in the Women's World Cup history.

As a result of Alana King's lethal bowling, South Africa were folded for just 97 runs before losing by 7 wickets.

Related Content
Related Content

England must have taken notes of South Africa's weakness against spin bowlers, and they might as well can use the weapon to enter another Women's Cricket World Cup final.

England Vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Is The England Women Vs South Africa Women Semi-Final Being Played?

The 1st semi-final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between ENG-W and SA-W on Wednesday, October 29 is set to take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Where To Watch The ENG-W Vs SA-W 1st Semi-Final Live In India?

The England Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st semi-final can be livestreamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I Update: Saim Ayub Breaks Partnership, Quinton De Kock Departs For 23

  2. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  3. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  4. Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

  5. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  2. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Signals Willingness To Serve Full Term, Subject To Congress High Command

  5. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

  2. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  5. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’