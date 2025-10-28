England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1: Where To Watch ENG-W Vs SA-W Live?

England take on South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Semi-Final 1 will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
The match can be livestreamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports from 3:00PM (IST) onwards
Nat Sciver-Brunt's England will go head-to-head with Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa for the first semi-final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match will take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Both the teams finished in the top-half of the league points table after playing 7 matches each in the league phase. England pipped South Africa to take the 2nd spot, following the Lioness' victory over New Zealand in their last game.
The 4-time champions not climbed to the 2nd spot with the 8-wicket victory, but they also spoiled Sophie Devine's farewell match. Nat Sciver and co claimed 5 wins, lost 1 and had one game washed out against Pakistan.
As for South Africa, they were handed with a reality check by reigning champions Australia in both teams' last league match. The Proteas Women struggled heavily against spin with leg-spinner Alana King registering 7/18, which ended up becoming the best-ever figures by a bowler in the Women's World Cup history.
As a result of Alana King's lethal bowling, South Africa were folded for just 97 runs before losing by 7 wickets.
England must have taken notes of South Africa's weakness against spin bowlers, and they might as well can use the weapon to enter another Women's Cricket World Cup final.
England Vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When And Where Is The England Women Vs South Africa Women Semi-Final Being Played?
The 1st semi-final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between ENG-W and SA-W on Wednesday, October 29 is set to take place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Where To Watch The ENG-W Vs SA-W 1st Semi-Final Live In India?
The England Women Vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st semi-final can be livestreamed on JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network.