Cricket

England Vs Pakistan Women's 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

England Women's Cricket team is ready for the second ODI match against Pakistan after a triumphant opening match. Here's how, when, and where you can watch live actions of Pakistan Women tour of England

X | England Cricket
A glimpse from England-W vs Pakistan-W 1st ODI match. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

England after a triumphant T20I series against Pakistan continued their winning momentum to the opening match of the One Day International series. Now they are gearing up to take on the visitors for the second ODI match on May 26, Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Team England led by Heather Knight is on a juggernaut this year. They secured a clean sweep 3-0 victory in the T20I series against the visiting Pakistan and then won the first ODI match by 37 runs despite a mediocre performance. Batting first they scored 243/9 and restricted Nida Dar's side to 209/9 to secure victory.

Pakistan, following a disappointed T20I series face yet another setback in the ongoing ODI series. None of the players on the team have managed to touch the half-century mark. Although the bowlers have shown moments of control, their efforts have fallen short of securing victories.

When is England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI?


The second ODI match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women will be played on Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 PM IST at the County Ground, Taunton.

Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI In India?


Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on the Sony LIV app and FanCode.

England Vs Pakistan Women's ODI squad:


England Women squad:

Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt

Pakistan Women squad: 

Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Children Among 11 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  2. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  3. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  4. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  5. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Concede 183-Run Total To England In 2nd T20I
  2. World Para Athletics Championships: India Mark Historic Success With 17 Medals
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Says He Was 'Always' Going To Return As Captain
  4. Barcelona Sack Xavi: No Regrets, Says Ousted Manager; 'Barca Fan For Life'
  5. Wayne Rooney Named Plymouth Head Coach: Legend Eager To Commence 'Exciting Project'
World News
  1. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  2. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
  3. Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday
  4. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  5. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Concede 183-Run Total To England In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest