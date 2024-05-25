England after a triumphant T20I series against Pakistan continued their winning momentum to the opening match of the One Day International series. Now they are gearing up to take on the visitors for the second ODI match on May 26, Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Team England led by Heather Knight is on a juggernaut this year. They secured a clean sweep 3-0 victory in the T20I series against the visiting Pakistan and then won the first ODI match by 37 runs despite a mediocre performance. Batting first they scored 243/9 and restricted Nida Dar's side to 209/9 to secure victory.
Pakistan, following a disappointed T20I series face yet another setback in the ongoing ODI series. None of the players on the team have managed to touch the half-century mark. Although the bowlers have shown moments of control, their efforts have fallen short of securing victories.
When is England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI?
The second ODI match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women will be played on Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 PM IST at the County Ground, Taunton.
Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI In India?
Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on the Sony LIV app and FanCode.
England Vs Pakistan Women's ODI squad:
England Women squad:
Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt
Pakistan Women squad:
Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.