England will face Australia in the second ODI of the five-match bilateral series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, 21st September. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after a seven-wicket win in the opening match. (More Sports News)
Australian opener batter Travis Head played an explosive knock of unbeaten 154 runs to help his team chase down a big target of 316 runs in Nottingham on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne also played a gritty knock of 77 not out in just 61 balls.
Earlier, Ben Duckett made 95 runs to give England a sturdy start. Will Jacks also played a 62-run knock. Stand-in captain Harry Brook and wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith played some aerial shots to take the hosts to a respectable total.
Brook's inexperienced captaincy was visible in the first ODI but he will try to learn from his mistakes in the series opener and bounce back with a win in Headingley. Australia might go with the same playing XI in the next match as well.
England Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Full Squads
England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wk), Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman
England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head
Australia and England have played 157 ODI matches so far. Australia have won 89 games, while England 63. There have been three no results and two ties.
England Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch the England vs Australia 2nd ODI match?
The England vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, September 21 at Headingley, Leeds at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the England vs Australia 2nd ODI match?
The England vs Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.