Cricket

ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Highlights: Clinical England Win By 59 Runs In Southampton

The opening match of the five-game T20I series between New Zealand women and England women saw the hosts cruise to a comfortable 59-run win in Southampton on Saturday (July 6, 2024). A sparkling half-century from Danni Wyatt and a three-wicket haul from Sarah Glenn helped the English team take a 1-0 lead. Catch the highlights and ball-by-ball commentary of the ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I, right here

ENG-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I, AP photo
Action from the first T20I between England women and New Zealand women in Southampton on Saturday (July 6, 2024. Photo: AP/Nigel French
info_icon

Welcome to the highlights of our ball-by-ball coverage of the opening match of the five-game T20I series between New Zealand women and England women, that saw the hosts cruise to a comfortable 59-run win in Southampton on Saturday (July 6, 2024). A sparkling half-century from Danni Wyatt and a three-wicket haul from Sarah Glenn helped the English team take a 1-0 lead. Catch all the key moments from the ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I, right here. (More Cricket News)

Match Result

England comprehensively win the match, restricting New Zealand to 138 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs. With that, the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

Innings Update

England post a challenging 197-run total on the board, thanks to a sparkling half-century from Danni Wyatt (76 runs from 51 balls) and a quickfire knock from Nat-Sciver Brunt (47 from 23).

Toss Update

New Zealand women won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Pathirana, Phillips Help Colombo Strikers Pip Kandy Falcons In Thriller
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Stunned By Zimbabwe In Harare - Data Debrief
  3. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  4. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
Football News
  1. Pedri Gonzalez To Miss The Rest Of Euro 2024 As Spain Confirm Knee Injury
  2. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  3. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  4. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  5. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Reveals Light Tank 'Zorawar', To Be Deployed At LAC Against China
  2. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  3. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  4. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  5. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  2. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  3. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
  4. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  5. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: England Vs Switzerland In Euro Quarters; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon