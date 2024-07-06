Welcome to the highlights of our ball-by-ball coverage of the opening match of the five-game T20I series between New Zealand women and England women, that saw the hosts cruise to a comfortable 59-run win in Southampton on Saturday (July 6, 2024). A sparkling half-century from Danni Wyatt and a three-wicket haul from Sarah Glenn helped the English team take a 1-0 lead. Catch all the key moments from the ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I, right here. (More Cricket News)
Match Result
England comprehensively win the match, restricting New Zealand to 138 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs. With that, the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.
Innings Update
England post a challenging 197-run total on the board, thanks to a sparkling half-century from Danni Wyatt (76 runs from 51 balls) and a quickfire knock from Nat-Sciver Brunt (47 from 23).
Toss Update
New Zealand women won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Playing XIs
England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn.
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas.