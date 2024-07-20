ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Leads West Indies Fightback With Historic Maiden Ton

Kavem Hodge's century inspired a West Indies rally, as they closed the gap on England to just 65 runs on day two of the second Test at Trent Bridge. (More Cricket News)
Chasing the hosts' 416, the tourists endured a difficult start with Mikyle Louis (21), Kraigg Brathwaite (48) and Kirk McKenzie (11) all falling to leave them at 84-3.
However, the Windies eventually settled with Hodge and Alick Athanaze putting on an impressive stand of 175, with the latter eventually going for 82.
Hodge continued and jumped for joy when a four completed a maiden century in only his fourth Test.
The 31-year-old, who should have been caught by Joe Root early on, reached 120 off 171 balls, before falling lbw to Chris Woakes.
Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva took West Indies to 351-5 at the close of play, putting them in a strong position to claim a first-innings lead on day three.
"It was important we put our heads down and took some info from the England first innings," Hodge told Sky Sports. "We made use of a good batting track.
"It feels amazing [to make a century], it is always good to contribute to the team, especially coming off the first Test when we didn't do so well as a batting unit.
On the partnership with Athanaze, he added: "Facing [Mark] Wood, it is not every day you face a guy who bowls every single ball over 90 miles per hour.
"It was really important we got through that period as it would have been really difficult for a new batter to start against that."
Data Debrief: History-making Hodge takes centre stage with century
Not only did Hodge help his side's surge, but he also made history with his first three-figure contribution in Test cricket.
The 31-year-old became the first player from Dominica to score a Test ton, and is the first West Indies batter to achieve the feat against England since 2017.