Cricket

ENG Vs WI: Bazball-Powered England Hit Fastest Ever Team Fifty In Test History

Despite losing Zak Crawley on just the third ball of the match, his opening partner Ben Duckett combined with Ollie Pope to propel England to a flying start

Ollie-Pope-2nd-Test-England vs West Indies
Ollie Pope during second Test between England and West Indies Photo: X/@Englandcricket
info_icon

England raced to 50 in just 4.2 overs on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies in Nottingham on Thursday, creating the record for the fastest-ever team fifty in the history of Test cricket. (More Cricket News | Live Score)

Despite losing Zak Crawley on just the third ball of the match, his opening partner Ben Duckett combined with Ollie Pope to propel England to a flying start. Duckett and Pope combined to hit 10 boundaries within first 26 balls of the match to help England break their own record of fastest Test team fifty.

England had scored their fifty in just 4.3 overs against South Africa way back in 1994 at The Oval. The third fastest fifty record is also with England who scored their team half-century in five overs against Sri Lanka in 2002.

Zak Crawley and James Anderson. - null
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition

BY Stats Perform

In the ongoing match, England were invited to bat first and despite losing Crawley early, Duckett kept the hosts ahead. Duckett slammed his way to a 32-ball half-century, making it the fourth quickest Test fifty for England.

Duckett's 32 ball half-century also became the fastest ever in Test cricket by an English opener.

Duckett's partner Pope also started with a bang but soon became a bit more cautious. Duckett on the other hand kept going and was dismissed in the 19th over for 71. Shamar Joseph forced Duckett to edge a delivery on to his stumps. Duckett scored 71 in 59 balls and smashed 14 fours.

Joe Root joined Pope at the crease and the duo had guided England to 134/2 in 26 overs when Lunch was called on Day 1.

England had defeated West Indies in the first Test at Lord's which also marked the retirement of the legendary James Anderson.

