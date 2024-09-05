ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will be playing for pride in the third and final Test match against hosts England starting from Friday, September 6 at the Oval. The Three Lions have already taken the series 2-0 and will be eyeing a whitewash. For the visitors, they will look to avoid a 3-0 series loss at all costs. (Match Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Ahead of the third Test, the hosts have decided to give rookie seamer Josh Hull his first taste of international cricket after including him in the team for the final Test of the summer.
The 20-year-old Hull has taken only 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches. But England has made a habit of gambling on young talent since head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge.
“It's a great week for him to come in, learn a little bit and show off exactly what he can do,” said Ollie Pope, who this week completes a three-game run as stand-in skipper for the injured Stokes.
“Why not get him in? This is a great opportunity for him, you can show exactly what you can do in the international stage.”
England Playing XI:
Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir
Sri Lanka Squad:
Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nisala Tharaka
ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Live Streaming Details:
When is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?
The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be played on Friday, Sep 6.
What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match start?
The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) with toss taking place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST).
Where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match on TV?
The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?
The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.