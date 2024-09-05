Cricket

ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online

ENG Vs SL 3rd Test: Catch the live streaming details, telecast information, squads, playing XI and other details regarding the Third Test between England and Sri Lanka starting from September 6 in Oval

England vs Sri Lanka Second Test Cricket Day 4_7
England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Cricket Day 4: England's Chris Woakes celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
info_icon

Sri Lanka will be playing for pride in the third and final Test match against hosts England starting from Friday, September 6 at the Oval. The Three Lions have already taken the series 2-0 and will be eyeing a whitewash. For the visitors, they will look to avoid a 3-0 series loss at all costs. (Match Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Ahead of the third Test, the hosts have decided to give rookie seamer Josh Hull his first taste of international cricket after including him in the team for the final Test of the summer.

The 20-year-old Hull has taken only 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches. But England has made a habit of gambling on young talent since head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge.

“It's a great week for him to come in, learn a little bit and show off exactly what he can do,” said Ollie Pope, who this week completes a three-game run as stand-in skipper for the injured Stokes.

“Why not get him in? This is a great opportunity for him, you can show exactly what you can do in the international stage.”

England Playing XI:

Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir

Sri Lanka Squad:

Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nisala Tharaka

Josh Hull will make his England bow - null
ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka

BY Stats Perform

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Live Streaming Details:

When is the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be played on Friday, Sep 6.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match start?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) with toss taking place at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST).

Where to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match on TV?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  2. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  3. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
  4. England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Teams, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. India Vs Syria Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SYR Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match On TV And Online
  3. Rodri And Dani Carvajal Have 'Earned The Right' To Win Ballon D'Or, Says Luis De La Fuente
  4. Football Transfers: World Cup Winner Juan Mata Moves To A-League Side Western Sydney Wanderers From Vissel Kobe
  5. Morgan Gibbs-White Supports Interim Coach Lee Carsley's Full-Time Role In England Football
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Don't You Remember My Story?
  2. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  3. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  4. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  5. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  4. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
  5. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Kapil Parmar Secures Historic Bronze In Men's Judo As India Complete 25 Medals; Harvinder-Pooja Pair Misses Bronze In Archery