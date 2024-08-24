Cricket

ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip

Wicketkeeper Smith resumed on 72 following a rain-affected second day at Old Trafford, and he batted patiently early on before clinching his ton in the 77th over of the innings

Jamie Smith-cricket-england
Jamie Smith celebrates his first Test century
info_icon

Jamie Smith completed his maiden Test century but it was England's bowlers who took centre-stage on Friday as they assumed control of the first Test against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Wicketkeeper Smith resumed on 72 following a rain-affected second day at Old Trafford, and he batted patiently early on before clinching his ton in the 77th over of the innings. 

His excellent knock of 111 was brought to an end three overs later with England 315-7, with Prabath Jayasuriya earning his third wicket as Smith toe-ended his ball through to Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka quickly polished off the tail as Mark Wood (22) and Matthew Potts (17) fell within a further six overs, leaving England with a first-innings lead of 122 runs.

The hosts started brilliantly with the ball to assume a more dominant position, though, with Sri Lanka's first two wickets falling for just a single run within 10 balls.

They shared the spoils as Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson struck early to dismiss Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis for ducks, then Wood and Potts got in on the act to drop Sri Lanka to 95-4. 

England's Joe Root - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Angelo Mathews' defiant knock of 65 helped Sri Lanka steady the ship and reach 173-4, but his luck ran out in the 51st over after a couple of near-misses, as he looped Woakes' seam ball through to Potts.

Root dealt another blow to the tourists to remove Milan Rathnayake for 10 late on, with Sri Lanka closing at 204-6, 82 runs ahead but with wickets running out.

Data Debrief: Smith joins Old Trafford club

Smith had a first Test century in his sights by stumps on day two, and he got over the line in composed fashion on Friday, becoming just the fifth wicketkeeper to score a ton for England at Old Trafford, after Alec Stewart (three times), Godfrey Evans, Jack Russell and Ben Foakes.

He had a strike rate of 75.00 and showed 90% control through his 148 balls faced, the most controlled Test century by an Englishman since Joe Root versus India at Edgbaston in 2022 (92%).

