The second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 will start on Thursday with India A taking on India D in the third match. The four-day Test match will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. (More Sports News)
Both teams are coming after losing their first-round matches. India A lost to India B by 76 runs in Bengaluru and India D lost by four wickets against India C at Anantapur. BCCI has updated the squads after the first-round match.
Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been released from their respective squads as they have been named for the first Test match against Bangladesh starting on 18th September.
Mayank Agarwal will lead India A in the absence of Shubman Gill. India D's all-rounder Axar Patel has been replaced by Nishant Sindhu of Haryana. Tushar Deshpande has been ruled out due to a niggle and Vidwath Kaverappa replaced him in the squad.
Updated India A Vs India D Full Squads
India A: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan
India D: Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa
Live Streaming of India A Vs India D match in Duleep Trophy 2024
When India A Vs India D match in Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played?
The India A Vs India D match in Duleep Trophy 2024 will start on Thursday, 12 September. The match will start at 9:30 am IST.
Where the India A Vs India D match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played?
The India A Vs India D match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.
Where to watch and livestream the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?
All the matches will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 Networks. Fans can also stream the matches online via the Jio Cinema app and website in India.