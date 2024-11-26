Delhi Vs Haryana Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group C Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Delhi will lock horns with neighbours Haryana in a round 3, Group C clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)
Haryana are currently perched on top of the eight-team Group C, having won both their games in rousing fashion. Delhi are not far behind in second position, also with two wins from as many matches to their name but an inferior net run rate (+8.788 as against +2.050).
Haryana first thrashed Manipur by eight wickets, then crushed Arunachal Pradesh by a whopping 175 runs. As for Delhi, they beat Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kahsmir by 47 runs and 35 runs respectively, and a third straight win would augur well for either side.
The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.
The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.
Delhi Vs Haryana, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads
Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni(c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Rawat, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Kandpal, Sarthak Ranjan, Jonty Sidhu, Himanshu Chauhan, Akhil Chaudhary, Mayank Gusain, Pranav Rajuvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik, Prince Choudhary, Vansh Bedi, Aryan Rana
Haryana: Ankit Kumar(c), Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Mohit Sharma, Dheeru Singh, Harshal Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Rana, Dinesh Bana, Aman Kumar, Yuvraj Yogender Singh
Delhi Vs Haryana, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Delhi vs Haryana game be played?
The Delhi vs Haryana game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:30pm IST.
Where will the Delhi vs Haryana match be live streamed?
Select matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.