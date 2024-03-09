DC Vs RCB, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

When Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 WPL 2024 match will be played?

The second clash between Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on March 9, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium, Delhi.

Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match?

In India, the Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.

All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.

In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.

In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Annabel Sutherland, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil.