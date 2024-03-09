DC Vs RCB, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Delhi Capitals, after facing a shocking 1-run defeat at the hands of UP Warriorz in their previous match are gearing up to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the group stage match of Women's Premier League 2024 on March 10, Sunday. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
The Delhi Capitals have been performing exceptionally well in the 2024 WPL season so far. Although they lost their first match to the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets, they have since achieved four back-to-back victories. DC defeated the UP Warriorz by 9 wickets, RCB by 25 runs, Gujarat Giants by 25 runs, and finally the defending champions by 29 runs in the group stage match.
However, their winning streak was brought to an end by UPW, who outshined Meg Lanning's women in the reverse fixture. Alyssa Healy's side, determined to regain their glory, showcased a historical performance, thanks to Deepti Sharma's spell of 4 wickets (including a hat-trick) that led to the Capitals falling just short of victory by 1 run chasing the target of 139 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, is currently struggling despite having created some remarkable memories in the Women's Premier League, for instance, Ellyse Perry breaking the display car window, and Asha Shobana taking 5-wicket hauls. Playing 6 matches, they have won three and lost three, making their chances of entering the playoffs uncertain. In the previous match against Gujarat Giants, Smriti Mandhana's team fell short by 19 runs while chasing the target of 200 runs.RCB's women had an ordinary performance, from losing the toss to losing the match.
The previous encounters between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have resulted in three consecutive defeats for Smriti Mandhana's team. In the first clash during the 2023 WPL, DC emerged victorious with a 60-run margin. In their second meeting, Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets. The most recent encounter, which was also their initial match in the 2024 WPL season, saw once again, Delhi Capitals triumph by 25 runs. RCB consistently failed to meet the challenge posed by the Capitals.
When Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 WPL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on March 9, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium, Delhi.
Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match?
In India, the Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go
Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Annabel Sutherland, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil.