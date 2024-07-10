Cricket

Cricketing Fraternity Lauds Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As India's New Head Coach

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the next head coach was hailed by the Indian cricket fraternity, which has no doubts whatsoever that he would make the country "proud"

Gautam Gambhir India Cricket Team Head Coach X Jay Shah
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as India Cricket Team Head Coach. Photo: X | Jay Shah
info_icon

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the next head coach was hailed by the Indian cricket fraternity, which has no doubts whatsoever that he would make the country "proud". (More Cricket News)

Less than two weeks after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended on a high, winning the T20 World Cup, India's first global title after 11 years, Gambhir was appointed as the head coach on expected lines.

The BCCI had approached him after he won the IPL title for KKR after 10 years, returning as mentor this season. Gambhir was also the two-time IPL winning skipper for KKR in 2012 and 2014.

The announcement was merely a formality after National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman expressed his unwillingness to take the hot seat.

His IPL franchise made an AI-generated image of Gambhir in a BCCI suit, staring at the KKR jersey lying on the table with the IPL silverware.

The wall had the photos of their wins in 2012 and 2014, while TV flashed the news of his appointment as Gambhir stood near a packed suitcase.

Team India jerseys were also seen hanging in the wardrobe

KKR captioned the photo with an old quote of Gambhir: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team.”

Team CEO Venky Mysore also reposted it with his message: "Very proud of you Gambhir. No doubt you will make India proud."

Gambhir's era will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIS and as many T20Is beginning on July 27.

"Few have seen the road from playing for India to coaching India. Yours has been a journey that I've had the privilege of seeing up close - all the hard yards that you've had to cross. So well deserved Gambhir. Make us proud, once again," former India pacer RP Singh posted on X.

WV Raman, who was also in the fray for the job, also congratulated Gambhir.

"Congrats Gambhir and all the very best to you," posted Raman.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja wrote: "Welcome to the new era of Indian Cricket. Gautam Gambhir is now the new head coach of Team India. Many Congratulations,

Team India will reach new heights under GG."

"Many congratulations Gambhir as you dive into this new role. Wishing you lots of success. Go well," posted former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh also congratulated on his new innings as the Team India head coach.

"I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy," wrote Harbhajan.

Anil Kumble commented: “Congratulations Gautam Gambhir. Wishing you the best!"

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa who was his opening partner in their 2014-IPL title winning campaign, also chipped in with a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations bro!! Can't wait to see the men's team flourish under your able guidance. Wishing you the best for the new role. Lots of love!!" Uthappa posted on X.

Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes Gauti bhai!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricketing Fraternity Lauds Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As India's New Head Coach
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  4. Gautam Gambhir Yet To Sign Salary Deal, Expected To Be In Same Bracket As Of Rahul Dravid - Report
  5. ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot; Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Progress
Football News
  1. President Droupadi Murmu Asks Stakeholders To Work In Tandem For Indian Football's Upliftment
  2. Donny Van De Beek Confirms Man United Exit, Thanks Fans For Making 'Unforgettable Years'
  3. Craig Bellamy: Wales Job Is 'Rare Opportunity' For New Boss
  4. Kylian Mbappe: French Star Gets Real Madrid's No.9 Shirt As Official Unveiling Confirmed
  5. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Deschamps Thanks 'Leader' Giroud As France Career Ends
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
  2. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Gunfiring At Police Post In Basantgarh Near Udhampur District; Militant Escapes
  2. IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC
  3. Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy
  4. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  5. NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
  2. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  3. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
World News
  1. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
  2. Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect
  3. 'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation
  4. Second Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin Born In Prague Zoo In Less Than 2 Years
  5. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row