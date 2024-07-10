India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny

India have appointed Gautam Gambhir as the country's new head coach, with BCCI president Roger Binny saying the move marks "a new chapter" for the team. (More Cricket News)
Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid, whose three-year tenure in the role ended on a high when he led India to their first T20 World Cup win since 2007 last month.
A a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, later this month, will start the Gambhir era.
His former India team-mate VVS Laxman, the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is leading the team on an interim basis in their current T20I series in Zimbabwe. That five-match series is tied at 1-1, with the third contest taking place in Harare on Wednesday.
"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life," Gambhir said on X.
"I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud.
"The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!"
He added in an official statement: "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of head coach for India.
"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role.
"Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, head of cricket - Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments."
Former opener Gambhir played in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India from 2003 to 2016 – helping them to win the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011.
The 42-year-old captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles as a player before coaching them to a third crown this season.
Expectations will be high after India's recent success in all three formats and he also takes the helm at a time of significant change within the playing squad.
Veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20I cricket after the recent tournament victory, while there is speculation over how long R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami will continue to play in other formats.
"His appointment as head coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket," said Binny.
"His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud."
Gambhir will lead the team across all formats for three-and-a-half years until December 2027.