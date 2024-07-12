Cricket

Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024

Head Coach Carl Crowe and New Zealand cricketer Glen Phillips are confident to do well in the upcoming games

Colombo Strikers celebrate a crucial wicket against Dambulla Sixers
Colombo Strikers celebrate a crucial wicket against Dambulla Sixers Photo: Lanka Premier League
info_icon

A loss against Jaffna Kings, their third in the ongoing Lanka Premier League, the Colombo Strikers remain positive. Strikers player Glenn Phillips and head coach Carl Crowe discussed the team’s positive gains despite a loss at the Lanka Premier League and the important lessons they had learned in their current campaign. (More Cricket News)

“Even though the outcome wasn’t in the favor of our squad, we put ourselves in good position in both game and tried to capitalize the same throughout,” Colombo Strikers Head Coach Carl Crowe said after the completion of the match.

“We were a part of good things and we are aware where we need to improve. The players demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and tenacity two qualities that will be essential to our success moving forward.”

Sharing details about the team’s preparation for the next set of matches in Colombo, Srilanka, Crowe said, “I understand that we got three games back in Colombo now and we need to sustain more than half the game, so our main preparation begins now.”

Matheesha Pathirana (right) celebrates a wicket with teammate Shadab Khan during the Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons, Lanka Premier League 2024 match in Dambulla on Saturday (July 6). - Lanka Premier League
Lanka Premier League: Pathirana, Phillips Help Colombo Strikers Pip Kandy Falcons In Thriller

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Talking about motivation during matches, Head Coach Carl Crowe says: “Of you course you don’t motivate, if you seek motivation, you are in the wrong sport. In order for us to succeed we must acknowledge the sport. Coaches are there to support their players, each person needs to focus on their own game. Knowing where you need to grow is important as is receiving training in a few key areas of course tactical speaking.”

Crowe also said that back-to-back matches were not a problem.

“If you are a domestic or an international franchise you will be needing to perform back-to-back. There is no excuse.”

Glenn Phillips who has scored three half-centuries in the tournament talked about sticking to the process.

“Oh it’s nice and sticking to the process, keeping it calm and clear is what it all takes. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough today.”

Talking about the assessment of the pitch in the match against Jaffna Kings, Glenn Philips shares, “There was a little bit of two paces to the wicket. Credit to Jaffna they bowled really well and in last quarterback obviously the position we got was a little disappointing not to get the 200 or 220 mark.”

In the end talking about the different conditions of a day game as compared to night game, Gleen Phillips said, “Obviously during night game it becomes a little bit tacky because of the gripping of the wicket and the coolness of the air becomes a challenge. Day time it becomes a bit easier, even the night games are fun but definitely the gripping of the wicket becomes a challenge.”

Colombo Strikers play Jaffna Kings again on the 14th of July with an aim to break their two-match losing streak.

