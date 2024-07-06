Cricket

Lanka Premier League: Pathirana, Phillips Help Colombo Strikers Pip Kandy Falcons In Thriller

The Thisara Perera-led Colombo Strikers defended a total of 199 runs, as Angelo Mathews was run out off the last ball to leave Kandy Falcons two runs short. The Lanka Premier League game saw a controversial moment as Chamika Karunaratne's one-handed catch was disallowed

Matheesha Pathirana celebrates a wicket, Colombo Strikers beat Kandy Falcons by two runs, Lanka Premier League 2024, LPL photo
Matheesha Pathirana (right) celebrates a wicket with teammate Shadab Khan during the Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons, Lanka Premier League 2024 match in Dambulla on Saturday (July 6). Photo: Lanka Premier League
info_icon

In a nail-biting last-over finish at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, the Colombo Strikers edged out the Kandy Falcons by a narrow two-run margin, thanks to impressive performances from Matheesha Pathirana and Glenn Phillips on Saturday, July 6. (More Cricket News)

The Thisara Perera-led Strikers held their nerves at the end, defending a total of 199. The match culminated in a thrilling final over where Perera and Co successfully defended 19 runs.

Strikers dismissed Kandy opener Dinesh Chandimal early. But a solid 95-run partnership between Andre Fletcher (47 off 36) and Mohammad Haris (56 off 32) for the second wicket kept the Falcons in the hunt.

Colombo Strikers Vs. Kandy Falcons - Colombo Strikers
Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Things changed when Shadab Khan and Pathirana struck in quick succession, removing both Fletcher and Haris. Pathirana turned the tide with a sensational 17th over, where he picked up three crucial wickets. He then bowled a tight 19th over, conceding just three runs, leaving the Falcons with an uphill task.

Despite the challenge posed by a dangerous Angelo Matthews, the Strikers managed to eke out a victory. With three runs needed off the last ball, Matthews was run out, sealing the win for Colombo Strikers. Pathirana finished with remarkable figures of 4/26.

Controversy erupted when a superb one-handed grab by Chamika Karunaratne in the eighth over was disallowed. The win could have been easier for the Strikers had that partnership been broken early. In the replays, the fielder’s hand seemed to be underneath the ball.

Earlier, the Strikers, put in to bat first, were given a flying start by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angelo Perera, as the duo together smashed 50 runs in just 19 balls. Gurbaz was dismissed for 20 off 10 balls by Shoriful Islam in the fourth over with the score at 53.

Perera continued the aggressive batting, scoring 38 off 23 balls, before Phillips took over. Despite a mini-collapse in the middle overs, Phillips remained unfazed and notched up his maiden LPL fifty off 32 balls, bringing up the milestone with a six off Wanindu Hasaranga.

Phillips' blistering knock of 70 off 43 balls included six fours and three sixes. His innings ended in the 17th over after hitting a maximum off Dushmantha Chameera.

Shadab Khan added crucial runs at the end with a quickfire 23 off 12 balls, helping the Strikers post a challenging total of 199/9 in their 20 overs.

Brief Scores

Colombo Strikers 199/9 (Glenn Phillips 70, Dushmantha Chameera 3/40) beat Kandy Falcons 197/8 (Mohammad Haris 56; Matheesha Pathirana 4/26) by two runs

