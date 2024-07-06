Matheesha Pathirana (right) celebrates a wicket with teammate Shadab Khan during the Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons, Lanka Premier League 2024 match in Dambulla on Saturday (July 6). Photo: Lanka Premier League

Matheesha Pathirana (right) celebrates a wicket with teammate Shadab Khan during the Colombo Strikers vs Kandy Falcons, Lanka Premier League 2024 match in Dambulla on Saturday (July 6). Photo: Lanka Premier League