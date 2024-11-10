CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428

Haryana’s opener Yashvardhan Dalal scripted history by scoring an unbeaten 428 against Mumbai in the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy on Saturday, November 10. (More Cricket News)
Dalal also became the first batter to cross 400 in the history of the CK Nayudu Trophy, being played for over 50 years. (1973-74 - first edition)
He surpassed Sameer Rizvi’s record for the highest score in the tournament. The Uttar Pradesh star had made 312 from just 266 balls against Saurashtra.
Talking about the game, Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Sultanpur.
Haryana declared on 742 for the loss of eight wickets on the back of Dalal’s sensational 428 on the morning of Day 3.
The innings was a game changer for Dalal’s confidence, as he was coming back from a proper form slump.
He had notched up four against Madhya Pradesh, 23 and 67 against Jharkhand in the last two matches and was promoted to open against Mumbai.
Dalal also shared a scintillating 41-run stand for the first wicket with Arsh Ranga, who scored 151.