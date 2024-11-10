Cricket

CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428

Haryana declared on 742 for the loss of eight wickets on the back of Dalal’s sensational 428 on the morning of Day 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
X-photo
Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal in CK Nayudu Trophy action Photo: X|BCCIdomestic
info_icon

Haryana’s opener Yashvardhan Dalal scripted history by scoring an unbeaten 428 against Mumbai in the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy on Saturday, November 10. (More Cricket News)

Dalal also became the first batter to cross 400 in the history of the CK Nayudu Trophy, being played for over 50 years. (1973-74 - first edition)

He surpassed Sameer Rizvi’s record for the highest score in the tournament. The Uttar Pradesh star had made 312 from just 266 balls against Saurashtra.

Talking about the game, Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Sultanpur. 

Haryana declared on 742 for the loss of eight wickets on the back of Dalal’s sensational 428 on the morning of Day 3. 

The innings was a game changer for Dalal’s confidence, as he was coming back from a proper form slump. 

He had notched up four against Madhya Pradesh, 23 and 67 against Jharkhand in the last two matches and was promoted to open against Mumbai. 

Dalal also shared a scintillating 41-run stand for the first wicket with Arsh Ranga, who scored 151. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Highlights: Pakistan Beat Australia By Eight Wickets To Win Bilateral Series After 22 Years
  2. CK Nayudu Trophy: Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal Scripts History With Unbeaten 428
  3. Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  5. Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I
Football News
  1. Indian Super League Refereeing Under Fire, But AIFF Officer Trevor Kettle Sees Improvement
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Ipswich Town, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Nunez And Salah Lead 2-0 Win To Maintain Top Spot
  4. Real Madrid’s Eder Militao Tears ACL In Right Leg Just Over A Year After Left Leg Injury
  5. Brighton 2-1 Man City: Haaland’s Opener Not Enough As Defeat Hands Seagulls Vital Points
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  3. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  4. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  5. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 10, 2024
  2. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon | What We Know About UCC
  3. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP, Congress Release Manifestos For Maharashtra
  4. Twin Encounters Between Security Forces And Militants Underway In J&K
  5. Husband Vs Wife, Uncle Vs Nephew: Families Battle Their Own And Others In Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Brampton Police Arrests SFJ Canada Coordinator In Hindu Temple Violence Case
  2. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video