IPL News: Chris Gayle Blames Anil Kumble For Punjab Kings Exit; Says Coach Treated Him ‘Like A Kid’

Chris Gayle alleged Anil Kumble treated him like a child
Gayle claimed his exit from Punjab Kings triggered depression
KL Rahul urged Gayle to stay, but he chose to leave
West Indies batter Chris Gayle, considered one of the best players to grace the Indian Premier League (IPL), has slammed his former side, Punjab Kings (earlier, Kings XI Punjab), for his premature exit in 2021. Gayle accused head coach Anil Kumble of treating him ‘like a kid’, leading to a ‘depression mode’.
Chris Gayle spoke openly about his early exit from Punjab Kings. He said, “My IPL (career) ended prematurely, you know, with Punjab, to be honest with you. I was disrespected in the franchise, Punjab Kings XI.”
Gayle added, “I felt like I wasn’t being treated properly for a senior guy (who had) done so much for the league, bring so much value to the franchise as well. And then you’re being disrespected and they treat you like a kid…”
He shared these comments on a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, adding, “That’s the first time in my life I ever felt like a depression mode.”
Called Kumble And Cried, Says Gayle
Gayle recalled phoning coach Anil Kumble during that phase. He explained, “I was destroyed inside... after the last game I played against Mumbai... I’m going to do myself more damage rather than be at peace.”
He felt overwhelmed with emotion during their discussion. Gayle recounted, “I literally broke down when I was talking to him because I was really hurt … I cried and I was disappointed with Anil and how the entire thing was actually run, the franchise was actually run at that time.”
Gayle stressed that mental health mattered more than finances, stating, “Your mental health is so (much more) important than money.”
Then-captain KL Rahul contacted Gayle, urging him, “Yo Chris, you know, you want to stay, you’ll play the next game.” Gayle refused, telling Rahul, “I wish you guys all the very best. I just packed my bag and I walked out.”
Gayle's IPL career ended during the 2021 COVID-19-interrupted season, with the player leaving Punjab Kings mid-tournament. Earlier in 2023, Gayle had hit out at the Punjab-based franchise for their treatment of Mayank Agarwal.
The West Indian batter played 41 matches for Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021. During this period, he scored more than 1,300 runs, averaging over 36 with a strike rate close to 149. Throughout his IPL career, Gayle played 142 matches, accumulating 4,965 runs. This includes his record-breaking innings of 175 not out.