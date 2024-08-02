Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has advised his office and fellow colleagues to not issue any statements related to India's decision on sending its team for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year

pcb board of governors meeting X @TheRealPCBMedia
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi at a meeting. Photo: X/ @TheRealPCBMedia
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has advised his office and fellow colleagues to not issue any statements related to India's decision on sending its team for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year. (More Cricket News)

According to information gathered by PTI, the PCB chief has adopted a policy for himself and other officials about not commenting on the issue and allowing the ICC to handle the matter.

"That is why in recent days there is no comments or statement coming from either Naqvi or any other board official on what will happen if India doesn't send its team to Pakistan," one PCB insider said.

He said Naqvi had directed all concerned officials to keep on making preparations for the Champions Trophy assuming India will be sending its team.

"The PCB has sent the draft schedule and submitted all other documents including security plans for each team to the ICC now it is for the owners of the CT to convince India to send its team," the insider said.

He said Naqvi had made it clear he didn't want unnecessary controversies in mainstream or social media platforms on India and Pakistan cricket issue.

A venue inspection team from the ICC would be coming to Pakistan in September to have a final inspection of the three match venues, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi and the PCB's main priority right now is to ensure renovation work on the three stadiums.

"It is clear Naqvi doesn't want to show the PCB's cards on what will be the reaction of the board if India again refuses to send its team but behind closed doors after meetings with the government officials a strategy has been finalised," another source in Islamabad said.

For record, Naqvi is also the federal minister of interior.

