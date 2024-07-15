The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants the BCCI to provide a written statement confirming the Indian government's denial of permission for the team to come to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. (More Cricket News)
According to a PTI report, with the tournament scheduled for February-March, the PCB is keen on a swift resolution to the matter.
While the ICC annual conference in Colombo on July 19 doesn't have any discussion on 'Hybrid Model' about India playing their games in the UAE on its agenda, the global body as usual has earmarked additional fund in case it becomes a two-country tournament.
"If the India government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with organizing committee told PTI
"It is a fact that the we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source also stated.
The BCCI has consistently maintained that the decision to play cricket in Pakistan rests solely with the Indian government. This stance was evident during the 2023 Asia Cup, hosted by Pakistan, where India played all its matches in Sri Lanka under the 'Hybrid Model'.
The PCB has proposed a draft schedule to the ICC for the Champions Trophy, placing all of India's matches, including potential semi-finals and the final, in Lahore. The high-profile India-Pakistan clash is slated for March 1.
The Champions Trophy will kick off in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. To account for potential inclement weather, a reserve day has been scheduled for March 10. In addition to the main venues of Karachi and Lahore, Rawalpindi will also host some matches.
If BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point there is no chance of travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated additional budget for any exigency plan.
"The ICC Management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on," the source confirmed.
(With PTI Inputs)