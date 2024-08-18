Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23

In match number 23 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, Canada will face United States on August 19, Monday at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. (More Cricket News)
Canada led by Nicholas Kirton enter this encounter following a 63-run defeat to the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the Monank Patel-led USA are also coming on the back of a 19-run loss to the Netherlands.
In their previous clash, held on August 13, Tuesday, the USA emerged victorious over Canada by 14 runs.
Canada Squad:
Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Aaditya Varadarajan, Nicholas Kirton (c), Pargat Singh,Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur
USA Squad:
Steven Taylor, Smit Patel, Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale
When is Canada Vs United States ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match 23?
The Canada Vs United States ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match number 23 will be played on August 19, Monday at 09:00 GMT | 2:30 pm IST at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg.
Where to watch Canada Vs United States ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match 23?
The Canada Vs United States ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match 23 will be available to live stream on FanCode app and website in India. Live telecasting of the matches are not yet confirmed.