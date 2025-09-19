‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

Anil Chaudhary calls handshake row “unnecessary” and politically motivated
PCB threatened boycott and demanded Andy Pycroft’s removal
ICC clarified no law makes handshakes compulsory
Chaudhary defended Pycroft’s reputation and track record
Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has downplayed the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan handshake row, calling it “unnecessary” and accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of politicizing the matter. He also defended ICC referee Andy Pycroft, stating there is no law that makes handshakes mandatory and that the controversy has taken attention away from the cricket.
The drama began after India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai when Indian players chose not to shake hands post-match. Pakistan reacted strongly, boycotting the presentation ceremony and threatening to pull out of their Super Four clash against the UAE unless Pycroft was removed as referee.
Pakistan’s Protest After Defeat
Following the loss, the PCB alleged a breach of the spirit of cricket and filed a complaint with the ICC. The governing body rejected the charge, clarifying there is no rule in ICC’s playing conditions that requires a handshake. Pakistan escalated the row by delaying their match against the UAE, using the protest to apply pressure before eventually playing the fixture.
Anil Chaudhary’s Take
Chaudhary dismissed the issue as unnecessary politics. “I think that after losing the match, it was a part of turning things around. Otherwise, in any law book, in any ICC playing conditions, there is nothing in writing,” he said speaking to ANI.
He argued that the handshake tradition is relatively recent and restricted initially to captains. According to him, the PCB was aware their complaint would not stand but chose to make it anyway to divert attention.
Defense Of Andy Pycroft
The former umpire also threw his support behind Pycroft, calling him a respected referee with vast experience. “All these are unnecessary things. He is a very well-known player of Zimbabwe, and his track record is so good,” Chaudhary said, adding that demands for his removal were baseless.
As Pakistan advanced to the Super Four after defeating the UAE, off-field controversies continued to dominate. The rivalry between India and Pakistan has flared up again, this time due to administrative disputes rather than cricketing action. The arch-nemesis play on 21 September, Sunday in their second clash of the ongoing Asia Cup.