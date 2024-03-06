Canada Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The 2027 ODI World Cup For Men sees associate nations lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-27). The league has already begun with a tri-series between Nepal, Namibia and the Netherlands with the Dutch prevailing in the final over Nepal. Apart from the three teams, a total of 8 teams will take part in the ICC CWC League 2. (More Cricket News)
The 2027 tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and the associate nations will look to showcase their talent and class to compete against the world's best.
Canada take on hosts UAE and Scotland with the former already racking in three wins. They take on Scotland in match 11 at the Dubai International Stadium on March 7, Thursday.
When Canada Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be played?
The 11th match between Canada and Scotland at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on March 7, Thursday at 11: 30 AM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Where to watch Canada Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
The Canada Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. The match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India. The highlights of the matches are also available on ICC.TV.
Squads:
Canada Squad: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.
Scotland Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Scott Currie, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.