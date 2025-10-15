Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Eye Top Spot Against PAK-W
Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W and PAK-W meet each other in match number 16 of the Women's ODI World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Catch all the live updates - Toss, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary
Pakistan Vs England Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live updates X/englandcricket
Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to another live coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. 4-time Women's ODI World Champions, England face Pakistan in match number 16 of the on-going ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. The match is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 3:00PM (IST) onwards and it is going to be an important tie for both the teams. The Lioness, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, will aim to take the top spot in the points table while the Green Army, led by Fatima Sana, will hope to clinch their first victory of the tournament. PAK-W are currently placed bottom of the league table with 0 points after 3 matches. ENG-W, on the other hand, have their sights set at winning their 4th game in a row and replace Australia at the summit of the table. Stay tuned for all the live updates - Toss time, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary.
LIVE UPDATES
Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge
Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Where to watch PAK-W Vs ENG-W? Streaming Info
Match number 16 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and England will live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.
Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Good Afternoon!
Catch all the live updates, from Toss to playing XI and ball-by-ball commentary of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 league stage match between Pakistan Women vs England Women