Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Eye Top Spot Against PAK-W

Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W and PAK-W meet each other in match number 16 of the Women's ODI World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Catch all the live updates - Toss, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs England, Live Cricket Score, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025
Pakistan Vs England Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live updates X/englandcricket
Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to another live coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. 4-time Women's ODI World Champions, England face Pakistan in match number 16 of the on-going ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. The match is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 3:00PM (IST) onwards and it is going to be an important tie for both the teams. The Lioness, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, will aim to take the top spot in the points table while the Green Army, led by Fatima Sana, will hope to clinch their first victory of the tournament. PAK-W are currently placed bottom of the league table with 0 points after 3 matches. ENG-W, on the other hand, have their sights set at winning their 4th game in a row and replace Australia at the summit of the table. Stay tuned for all the live updates - Toss time, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads 

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Where to watch PAK-W Vs ENG-W? Streaming Info 

Match number 16 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and England will live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Good Afternoon!

Catch all the live updates, from Toss to playing XI and ball-by-ball commentary of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 league stage match between Pakistan Women vs England Women

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Padikkal, Nair Forge Strong Stand As Karnataka Reach 151/2

  3. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  3. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

  4. De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  6. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  7. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  8. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir