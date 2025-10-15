Pakistan Vs England Live Score, Today's Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live updates X/englandcricket

Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to another live coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. 4-time Women's ODI World Champions, England face Pakistan in match number 16 of the on-going ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. The match is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 3:00PM (IST) onwards and it is going to be an important tie for both the teams. The Lioness, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, will aim to take the top spot in the points table while the Green Army, led by Fatima Sana, will hope to clinch their first victory of the tournament. PAK-W are currently placed bottom of the league table with 0 points after 3 matches. ENG-W, on the other hand, have their sights set at winning their 4th game in a row and replace Australia at the summit of the table. Stay tuned for all the live updates - Toss time, playing XIs and ball-by-ball commentary.

15 Oct 2025, 01:05:07 pm IST Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

15 Oct 2025, 01:05:07 pm IST Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Where to watch PAK-W Vs ENG-W? Streaming Info Match number 16 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and England will live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.