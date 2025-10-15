National

Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 15, 2025

Gitanjali J Angmo at Supreme Court
Gitanjali J Angmo at Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leaves the Supreme Court after a hearing in New Delhi.

2/8
Naxal leader Bhupathi surrendered before CM Fadnavis
Naxal leader Bhupathi surrendered before CM Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi holds a copy of the Constitution of India as he along with 60 other cadres surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, unseen, in Gadchiroli.

3/8
Bihar Assembly elections
Rekha Gupta in Bihar | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI

In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2025, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during her visit to Patna, Lakhisarai, and Bihar Sharif ahead of the state Assembly elections.

4/8
Vehicles move on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid morning haze
Vehicles move on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid morning haze | Photo: PTI

Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility on a hazy morning in Gurugram, Haryana.

5/8
Zubeen Garg death case: court hearing in Guwahati
Zubeen Garg death case: court hearing in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Paresh Baishya, security guard of late singer Zubeen Garg, allegedly involved in the singer’s death in Singapore, is brought to the CJM Court for hearing, in Guwahati, Assam.

6/8
Pankaj Dheer dies at 68
Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, TV actor Pankaj Dheer in Mathura. Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 after battling cancer.

7/8
India-UK naval exercise
India-UK naval exercise | Photo: @IAF_MCC/X via PTI

In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2025, Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS & AEW&C aircraft with Royal Navy’s F-35Bs during a joint exercise over the Indian Ocean Region.

8/8
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visits Jodhpur bus accident site
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visits Jodhpur bus accident site | Photo: Handout via PTI

In this image posted on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visits the site of the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway bus accident, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

