Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leaves the Supreme Court after a hearing in New Delhi.
Senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi holds a copy of the Constitution of India as he along with 60 other cadres surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, unseen, in Gadchiroli.
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2025, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during her visit to Patna, Lakhisarai, and Bihar Sharif ahead of the state Assembly elections.
Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility on a hazy morning in Gurugram, Haryana.
Paresh Baishya, security guard of late singer Zubeen Garg, allegedly involved in the singer’s death in Singapore, is brought to the CJM Court for hearing, in Guwahati, Assam.
In this file photo, TV actor Pankaj Dheer in Mathura. Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 after battling cancer.
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2025, Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS & AEW&C aircraft with Royal Navy’s F-35Bs during a joint exercise over the Indian Ocean Region.
In this image posted on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visits the site of the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway bus accident, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.