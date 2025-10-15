ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

Pakistan opened their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a 93-run win in the first of two matches against defending champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan opened their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a 93-run win in the first of two matches against defending champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary