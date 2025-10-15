ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

Pakistan earn 12 WTC points (100 PCT) after opening win against defending champions South Africa
Noman Ali’s 10-wicket haul and Shaheen Afridi’s four-for seal victory at Gaddafi Stadium
Australia stay No. 1 with three wins in three; India close in after 2–0 sweep over West Indies
Pakistan opened their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a 93-run win in the first of two matches against defending champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
Defending a target of 277 runs (Pakistan: 378 & 167), the hosts dismissed the Proteas for 183 all out in the second innings, with eventual Player of the Match Noman Ali claiming four wickets for match figures of 10/191. Shaheen Afridi, who also claimed a four-for, wrapped up the match by cleaning up Kagiso Rabada's wicket in the 61st over.
The win helped Pakistan earn 12 points with a 100 PCT (percentage of points), and have moved to second place in the ICC WTC 2025-07 table. Australia, with three wins in three (also 100 PCT), continue to lead the standings, while India have improved their PCT, to following their 2-0 series win against visiting West Indies.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table
What Is ICC World Test Championship?
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is the competition to crown the champions in the traditional format of the game. Launched in 2019 by the International Cricket Council, the WTC cycles span two years each, culminating in a final between the top two teams at Lord’s, for now.
The current cycle is the fourth edition, running from 2025 to 2027. Each participating team plays six bilateral Test series -- three at home and three away, but against pre-selected opponents.
Most of these series carry historic significance, and are contested under iconic titles such as the Ashes, the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, the Benaud–Qadir Trophy, the Frank Worrell Trophy, etc.
And the length of each series varies from two to five matches, depending on rivalry, the tradition, scheduling, and, of course, the prominence.
ICC World Test Championship Teams And Points System Explained
Every win gets 12 points, six for a tie, and four for a draw. Points are deducted for slow over rates. However, teams are ranked by percentage of points won.
Not all Test-playing teams are included, primarily due to scheduling constraints, limited Test match commitments, and competitive balance considerations.
Nine full-member nations are competing in the 2025-27 cycle: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe are excluded.
South Africa are the reigning champions, having defeated holders Australia in the 2023-2025 final by five wickets at Lord's for their maiden title.
In the inaugural edition (2019-2021), New Zealand secured an eight-wicket victory over India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. India suffered another final defeat in the subsequent cycle, losing to Australia by 209 runs at The Oval in London.
The WTC 2025-27 final will be played at Lord's, London, in June 2027.